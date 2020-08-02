This Quick-Dry, Full-Coverage Face Mask Is a Serious Fan-Favorite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Has anyone else bought multiple face masks that fit terribly or fell apart the first time you wore them? Or maybe you just couldn’t stand to wear them anymore because they were so uncomfortable? Pretty much all of us have had this kind of experience this year. When masks became a must-have for daily life, we knew we needed to grab one as quickly as possible. They were selling like hot cakes, so we weren’t picky. But now that so many more have been made available, we don’t need to grab the first unworthy one we see anymore!

Here’s one of the biggest issues: If we buy a nose-to-chin mask, it often falls down or leaves openings where it should be sealed tight. We can try bandanas or gaiters, but without ear loops, they end up requiring constantly readjustment, which is kind of an issue when we’re trying to avoid touching our face. That’s exactly why this mask is a foolproof option. This a scarf, a bandana and a protective face mask all in one!

Get the LOLONG Face Bandana Ear Loop Neck Gaiter for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This unisex mask is super popular among shoppers. Gone are the days of buying questionable masks with zero reviews! This one is definitely bound to become a favorite for most who own it. It’s stretchy, it’s breathable and it even claims to cool you down while wearing it. This is definitely a must heading into the hottest month of the year!

This mask has moisture-wicking fabric, claiming to transfer the heat and humidity away from your body so your skin doesn’t end up clammy or more susceptible to breakouts. It’s super quick to dry too, which is ideal for if you’re going out twice in one day and need to wash it between wears!

This mask has comfortable ear loops and dips down in a V shape all the way to the chest for full coverage. It’s a great asset to have on a sunny, windy or dusty day, and, of course, it’s encouraged that you wear one to protect and stay safe from dangerous particles!

This mask is available in nearly 30 designs. You have solids, bandana prints, tie-dye, stars, animal print and more, so grab your favorite today and see how cool face masks can really be — literally!

Not your style? Check out more from LOLONG here and shop more face masks here! Don’t forget to shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

