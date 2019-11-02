Last Chance — Grab This Chic, Top-Rated Raincoat for 50% Off!





Rain, rain, go away. We just don’t have the right kind of clothing to deal with you. Plastic ponchos may be effective, but when we’re actually going out in public, we prefer not to look like we’re wearing a hooded garbage bag!

Sadly, the rain is just going to keep on coming. Season after season, year after year, it’s always showing up at the most inconvenient times. We need rain and can appreciate all that it does for us, but it would be nice to not end up soaked because of it for once. We just need to find a trusty raincoat that can do the job without taking away from our outfit!

Get the London Fog Hooded Double Collar Belted Raincoat (originally $200) for just $99.99 at Macy’s! Sale ends November 2, 2019.

This London Fog raincoat is a classic style with updated features, and being able to grab it for under $100 is wild. This sale is only for a super limited time though, so we’ll need to act quickly to get our hands on it while it’s marked down!

Over 100 reviewers have already grabbed theirs and have so many good things to say about how it merges style and functionality. They say it offers “the perfect weight and warmth” along with “maximum flexibility for layering,” and that it’s “even better than [they] imagined.” They’re calling the construction “very flattering” and the colors “absolutely brilliant,” and others are noticing too. Strangers are even stopping them in the street just to compliment this piece!

This raincoat is water-resistant, the material causing rain to slide right off. It has a notched collar and a marbled-button closure, as well as two pockets. It’s lined on the inside, which is perfect for keeping us warm, and it even offers customizable options: a removable hood and tie belt!

This coat is currently available in six colors. There’s Adobe (a dusty mauve) Black, British Khaki, Graphite (a deep grey), Burgundy and Chili Red. Every color is as perfect as the last, and we love how they can all work as neutrals in their own ways. When a downpour starts, we don’t want to have to change our entire outfit just to match with our raincoat, after all!

This machine-washable coat is just the thing to make those rainy days a little less gloomy. We may even find ourselves getting excited when we spot a raincloud on the forecast. Any reason to pull out this coat!

