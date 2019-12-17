



Life is all about sacrifices…or so they say. We don’t necessarily agree with that statement though, especially when it comes to our daily necessities. If our bag is so small that we have to leave out things like a lip gloss, a book, a facial mist or even a tablet — things that we’d rather have than not — then we’re sacrificing when we just don’t have to!

One solution to this problem is carrying around a backpack. But do we always want to be carrying around a backpack? Especially on certain occasions? We want a stylish bag that can still hold it all — and comfortably. What we really want is a Longchamp tote. One that’s 33% off!

Get the Longchamp Le Pliage Club Tote (originally $155) for just $104 at Nordstrom!

This bag is exactly what we’ve been craving, and shoppers love how it carries everything they could possibly need but somehow never feels too heavy or uncomfortable on their shoulder. They’re “so in love” with it and were calling it “a luxury item at a very reasonable price” before this sale even went into effect!

Reviewers all seem to agree that this upgraded piece is “better than the classic Le Pliage tote.” They’re calling it “the most versatile everyday bag” that “lasts forever.” We’re not surprised to see them reporting that their “dedication to the Longchamp brand grows with every purchase.”

Let’s talk a little more about what this Le Pliage tote is made of — literally. It has a nylon shell that’s perfect for rainy weather, but let’s not forget about that “luxury” aspect. It also has two leather top handles and a leather snap-flap closure in front to add that much-appreciated elegance. We also love how the button on the flap contrasts the bag, matching only with the logo embroidery!

Get the Longchamp Le Pliage Club Tote (originally $155) for just $104 at Nordstrom!

As for the inside of this tote, there is so much storage it’s crazy. Having such a big compartment, we’re happy to see that there is also a spacious interior wall pocket too, which is great for your phone, keys, sunglasses or any other handheld belonging!

Another amazing aspect of this bag? The fact that it can be folded flat and to only a fraction of its full size for compact and easy storage!

This bag is currently available in three colors, all of which are the full 33% off. There’s Cobalt, a bold blue, Cactus, a sharp green and Vermillion, a fiery red. Take your pick! Multiple shoppers were advocating for owning more than one, and we’re certainly not going to stop you if you feel the same. Three of these bags could probably fit everything you own — who needs storage units when you have Longchamp?

Get the Longchamp Le Pliage Club Tote (originally $155) for just $104 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Longchamp here and other totes available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!