This Steam-Powered Styler Is the Hair Tool of Your Dreams

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know, we know — hot tools dry out and damage our hair. We’re still going to use them though! It’s like how we know long, molten-hot showers are a beauty no-no, but we keep taking them anyway. Heat and hair will always go hand in hand for Us…but it would still be nice if it didn’t have to have such negative effects.

With some tools, you’re never going to win, but with L’Oreal Professionnel’s SteamPod, things are about to change. The SteamPod has actually been available in other countries before, but this newest, most advanced version is the first one available in the US, which means we can finally experience its greatness. Let Us tell you all about why this hair tool is life-changing!

Get the L’Oreal Professionnel SteamPod for just $250 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Before you start feeling iffy about the price, know that this is a multi-purpose hair tool, created to straighten, wave or curl the hair. The exclusive steam technology alone is worth the price though, claiming to offer results twice as fast with up to 91% less breakage! It also utilizes an integrated comb, which is great for holding hair in place as you style rather than it slipping out from between the one-inch plates. You can always remove the comb too!

The SteamPod is for all hair types and textures, whether you’re looking to straighten bouncy curls or curl sleek, straight hair. The steam technology may help provide a shiny, healthy finish when you’re done. Just fill the little tank with distilled water, select from one of three temperature settings and start styling! Make sure hair is dry when you start. Each tank of water should last long enough to style a full head of thick hair!

Get the L’Oreal Professionnel SteamPod for just $250 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

To straighten your hair with the SteamPod, separate locks into small sections and glide the tool straight down from root to tip. There are actually arrows on the tool so you can tell if you’re holding it the right way!

If you’re looking to curl, place a small section of hair between the plates and then wrap the hair around the tool. Then, rotate the tool while slowly gliding downward. There is a rotating cord, so you won’t have to stress or strain your wrists as you twist! Let the waves cool off and then shake or brush them out for a more natural-looking curl!

Ready to experience the power of steam — and for your hair to actually enjoy feeling the heat? Try out the SteamPod professional styler today!

Get the L’Oreal Professionnel SteamPod for just $250 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more hair tools here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!