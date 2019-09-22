



Jeans are a go-to item in everyone’s wardrobe. We can own more pairs than we can count and still not get enough of them! Jeans are so comfy that we need them in every color and style that we love!

While most of the jeans that we buy are on the less-expensive end of the price tag spectrum, every once in a while we like to splurge on a super nice designer pair that we’ll wear on only the most special of occasions. Well with this pair that we found on Revolve you don’t have to worry too much about splurging, because you can order them right now nor nearly 40% off!

See it: Pick up a pair of the Lovers + Friends Bradley jeans (originally $148) on sale for just $89, available at Revolve!

If you’re looking to add a pair of high-quality designer jeans to your wardrobe, why not go for this pair from Revolve! Revolve is known for providing Us a one-stop-shop for all of the best designer brands, and Lovers + Friends is one of our absolute favorites! So when we saw these jeans from them and also noticed that they’re on sale, we rushed at the opportunity to tell you about this amazing deal!

The Bradley jeans from Lovers + Friends are seriously adorable, and they’re marked down to an affordable price! You can pick them up right now for just $89, so if you’ve fallen in love with them already we suggest that you pick up a pair in your size before they sell out! We have a feeling that these will go fast, so hurry up and add them to your cart ASAP!

Let’s start with what size you should order because that always seems to be an issue for Us while online shopping. Luckily we can turn to reviews for advice so we can order our clothing items with confidence. Most shoppers are reporting that these Lovers + Friends jeans run small, so you may want to order a size or two up from your normal jean size. Remember: it’s always easier to have jeans taken in at your local tailor that be let out, so even if you find that the pair that arrives at your doorstep fit too loose at least you know that they can be easily fixed.

These jeans are cut in a high-rise fashion which is super on-trend and all the rage! It’s also a very flattering cut, which we absolutely love. They’re made of 100% cotton, which means they don’t offer up any spandex to give you some stretch. Some people actually prefer when jeans don’t have any stretch to them, so it all depends on what you’re looking for.

These jeans come in a light wash that features some distressing, giving them a vintage-y feel. The leg on this jean is cut in a looser skinny style and it hits just below the mid-calf area. The bottom of the leg has a 13″ opening, so they’ll fit tighter or looser depending on the size of your calf. If you’re concerned about the fit definitely consider breaking out the measuring tape, just to be extra sure! With the leg being shorter than your average pair of jeans, this pair makes it easy to wear a pair of boots that wouldn’t look or feel right with a full-length pair.

