7 Beautiful Sale Pieces You Won’t Want to Miss From Lululemon

New year, new you. You’ve heard it a million times before, but it’s true! January is the perfect time to turn over a new leaf and start living your best life. If you let your happiness slide under the radar a bit last year, it’s understandable, but we definitely want to start this year off on the right foot. That means getting healthy and feeling cute — and that means an online shopping trip to lululemon!

lululemon’s We Made Too Much section is packed with hundreds of incredible deals right now. If you usually find yourself budgeting to buy the brand, then you won’t want to miss these ultra-marked-down prices. That means cute, comfy, functional activewear is coming your way, plus some cozy loungewear too. Ready to see our favorites? Let’s go!

Our Absolute Favorite: Right now, all we want to do is curl up in this Warm Restore Sherpa Pullover. Its oversized fit combined with its plush fleece and high neckline seriously make it a can’t-miss piece. It also comes in stunning colors. Can you believe this beauty is 55% off?

6 More Bestselling Specials at lululemon

1. Hoodie and Sweatshirt Specials

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for something smooth, lightweight and amazing for multi-seasonal workouts, we’d like to introduce you to this Unleash Strength Hoodie Spacer, made with quick-dry Luxtreme fabric!

See all hoodie and sweatshirt specials at lululemon!

2. Legging Specials

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s not a lululemon shopping trip without a pair of leggings! These Wunder Lounge High-Rise Tights are a dream for winter with their soft, crushed velvet!

See all legging specials at lululemon!

3. Sports Bra Specials

Our Absolute Favorite: This Unleash Strength Bra can double as a top. You’ll feel secure and supported in it — not to mention super stylish!

See all sports bra specials at lululemon!

4. Accessory Specials

Our Absolute Favorite: This stunning Stay Hot Keep Cold Bottle is a golden piece of sunshine that will make sure your hydration game is on point this year. It’s made to keep your water cold for 24 hours and hot for nine!

See all accessory specials at lululemon!

5. Coat and Jacket Specials

Our Absolute Favorite: A puff jacket that isn’t so…well, puffy, this Pure Puff Jacket is the chicest way to take on cold weather. The outside is water-repellent and windproof, while the PrimaLoft insulation is all kinds of warm!

See all coat and jacket specials at lululemon!

6. Joggers Specials

Our Absolute Favorite: These Adapted State Joggers are going to become part of your daily uniform. Their high-rise fit is flattering, and their comfort is undeniable. Plus, they have zip pockets and even zippers at the cuffs for an easy on and off!

See all joggers specials at lululemon!

