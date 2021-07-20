Does Lunya Have the Absolute Softest Sleepwear on the Internet?

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you haven’t been introduced before, then we absolutely need to acquaint you with Lunya. Everyone’s been talking about saying goodbye to their beloved sweats and mesh shorts and going back to the discomfort of real-world clothes — but what if you could simply upgrade that sleep and loungewear to be chic enough for both morning coffee in the kitchen and dinner at your favorite restaurant?

When it comes to ultra-elevated loungewear, Lunya has got your back. It’s not only elevated style-wise, but comfort-wise too. The materials are high-quality, silky, soft and cool (or warm, depending on which piece you’re looking at). This seriously might be some of the softest stuff out there. We need to show you some examples, so we’ve picked out five of our faves!

1. This Linen-Silk Romper

This romper combines three of our favorite materials: linen, cotton and silk. You know right away that it’s going to be soft and breathable, but you get the bonus that it’s machine-washable too. It has a loose and cozy fit, but you could always belt it for going out if you wanted a cinched-in look!

Get the Linen Silk Romper for just $198 at Lunya!

2. This Chic Pant Set

This pant-and-shirt sleep set is unbelievably stylish. We can certainly see it with slippers and a robe, but we can just as quickly imagine it with a pair of heels and some sparkly jewelry. Wear together or as separates!

Get the Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set for just $258 at Lunya!

3. This Cooling Short Dress

The cooling cotton fabric on this short dress is ideal for any hot sleepers in the summer or for heading out on a scorching day. We love how the high neckline makes it an A+ fashion find too!

Get the Cool Paneled Sleeveless Short Dress for just $128 at Lunya!

4. This Sleep Underwear

Underwear specifically made for sleeping? That actually sounds incredible. This pair has a no-twist waistband for any tossers and turners, has shape retention, is breathable and has a mix of soft ribbed fabric and smooth jersey modal!

Get the Soft Modal Sleep Brief for just $45 at Lunya!

5. This Long-Line Bralette

This seamless bralette has a lot of coverage to keep you feeling secure, and it’s so comfy that reviewers even say it was perfect to wear after surgery!

Get the Soft Supportive Seamless Modal Racer Bralette for just $58 at Lunya!

Looking for more? Shop bestsellers here and check out everything else at Lunya here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!