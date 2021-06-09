Shoppers Are Ditching Their Entire Skincare Routine for This 1 Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever bought yourself numerous skincare products at once and then been too impatient to incorporate them into your routine one by one, so you start using them all on the same day and then can’t actually tell what’s causing which effect? For example, which product started breaking you out? Which one was too irritating? It’s a frustrating struggle, and it often ends in you spending way too much money on more new products to try and fix it.

What if you could just simplify your routine instead? It might be nice to clear up some space in that medicine cabinet and be able to accurately track the changes in your skin. Even better would be if you could do it for a very reasonable price. Of course, the ultimate goal would also be to end up with a clear, glowing, youthful complexion. Sounds like a job for this M3 serum!

This serum claims to have “the most unique anti-aging formula on the market,” and we don’t doubt it. The brand’s Fision WrinkleFix may seriously minimize the appearance of deep wrinkles and age spots. This product is infused with collagen and stem cells for a boost in natural collagen production and increased skin cell longevity. It’s also packed with antioxidants and essential oils to protect and repair sun-damaged skin, along with hyaluronic acid for hydration. You even have brightening vitamin C and protective amino acids in the mix!

Along with being an anti-aging must-have, this serum can also act as an under-eye treatment and even as an acne or blackhead fighter. It’s designed to unclog pores and keep blemishes away so you can fully enjoy your rejuvenated skin in every way!

This serum is cruelty-free and fragrance-free, and it’s made for oily, dry, normal, combination and even sensitive skin. To use it, always start out by cleansing your face and patting dry, following up with toner if that’s a successful part of your routine. You can then take a small amount of this serum and massage it into your face, neck and décolleté with your fingertips, being careful to avoid direct contact with your eyes. This stuff is powerful! Make sure to let it absorb completely before following up with a simple moisturizer to seal it all in.

As with any vitamin C product, it’s especially important to remember to use sunscreen in the daytime after applying this serum. It’s smart to do always, but be careful to remember. It could also enhance your anti-aging results!

