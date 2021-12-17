Top 5

Stories

Holiday Shopping

Score Black Friday Prices on These Last-Minute Gifts From Macy’s

By
Macy's Holiday Gifts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Need to get those last couple of gifts for friends and family? There’s still time to shop, and our advice would be to make a stop at Macy’s! Even though Black Friday has long been over, there are still so many items that are marked down at the same low prices. If you missed out on a deal or two during Cyber Weekend, you can still save hundreds — literally! We picked out our absolute favorite last-minute gifts that you can shop below. No more procrastinating!

This Diamond Heart Necklace

Macy's Diamond Heart 18 Pendant Necklace
Macy’s Diamond Heart 18 Pendant Necklace Macy's

We can’t believe that this genuine diamond necklace is up for grabs at under $100!

See it!

Get the Macy’s Diamond Heart 18 Pendant Necklace (originally $200) on sale for just $88 at Macy’s!

Check out more necklaces here!

This Portable Massager

Tzumi ProFit Hand-Held Massage Gun
Tzumi ProFit Hand-Held Massage Gun Macy's

You can use this massager to target aches and sore muscles whenever you need relief.

See it!

Get the Tzumi ProFit Hand-Held Massage Gun (originally $75) on sale for just $30 at Macy’s!

Check out more wellness products here!

These Festive PJs

Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set
Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set Macy's

These PJs will put anyone in the holiday spirit!

See it!

Get the Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set (originally $60) on sale for just $35 at Macy’s!

Check out more pajamas and loungewear here!

This Air Fryer

Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer Macy's

This air fryer was made for anyone who never has enough time to cook.

See it!

Get the Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer (originally $65) on sale for just $36 at Macy’s!

Check out more small kitchen appliances here!

This Ornament Necklace Set

Macy's Ornament Box with Cubic Zirconia Initial 18 Pendant Necklace
Macy’s Ornament Box with Cubic Zirconia Initial 18 Pendant Necklace Macy's

This necklace is housed in a beautiful ornament box, which would be such a fun way to give this gift with the element of surprise!

See it!

Get the Macy’s Ornament Box with Cubic Zirconia Initial 18 Pendant Necklace (originally $100) on sale for just $20 at Macy’s!

Check out more necklaces here!

This Holiday Cocktail Kit

Macy's Candy Kitchen Peppermint Martini Cocktail or Mocktail Party Kit
Macy’s Candy Kitchen Peppermint Martini Cocktail or Mocktail Party Kit Macy's

Host friends and impress them by making some delicious cocktails with this set!

See it!

Get the Macy’s Candy Kitchen Peppermint Martini Cocktail or Mocktail Party Kit (originally $30) on sale for just $15 at Macy’s!

Check out more food and gourmet gifts here!

These Fleece Lounge Pants

Club Room Men's Printed Fleece Pajama Pants
Club Room Men’s Printed Fleece Pajama Pants Macy's

Lazy days are that much better when you have a pair of these fleece pants to wear!

See it!

Get the Club Room Men’s Printed Fleece Pajama Pants (originally $40) on sale for just $24 at Macy’s!

Check out more pajamas and robes here!

This Storage Container Set

Pyrex 22 Piece Food Storage Container Set
Pyrex 22 Piece Food Storage Container Set Macy's

This practical gift includes all the high-quality storage containers that you need to keep food fresh!

See it!

Get the Pyrex 22 Piece Food Storage Container Set (originally $72) on sale for just $42 at Macy’s!

Check out more bakeware here!

This Dutch Oven

Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven
Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven Macy's

This dutch oven is perfect for anyone who loves to chop it up in the kitchen.

See it!

Get the Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven (originally $100) on sale for just $42 at Macy’s!

Check out more cookware here!

This Plush Throw Blanket

Charter Club Cozy Plush Throw
Charter Club Cozy Plush Throw Macy's

Who doesn’t love curling up on the couch with a cozy blanket and binging the latest Netflix obsession?

See it!

Get the Charter Club Cozy Plush Throw (originally $50) on sale for just $15 at Macy’s!

Check out more blankets and throws here!

These Funky Slippers

UGG® Women's Disco Slide Slippers
UGG® Women’s Disco Slide Slippers Macy's

These platform slippers are the key to lounging in style!

See it!

Get the UGG® Women’s Disco Slide Slippers (originally $100) on sale for just $60 at Macy’s!

Check out more slippers here!

