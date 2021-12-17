Score Black Friday Prices on These Last-Minute Gifts From Macy’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Need to get those last couple of gifts for friends and family? There’s still time to shop, and our advice would be to make a stop at Macy’s! Even though Black Friday has long been over, there are still so many items that are marked down at the same low prices. If you missed out on a deal or two during Cyber Weekend, you can still save hundreds — literally! We picked out our absolute favorite last-minute gifts that you can shop below. No more procrastinating!

This Diamond Heart Necklace

We can’t believe that this genuine diamond necklace is up for grabs at under $100!

Get the Macy’s Diamond Heart 18 Pendant Necklace (originally $200) on sale for just $88 at Macy’s!

This Portable Massager

You can use this massager to target aches and sore muscles whenever you need relief.

Get the Tzumi ProFit Hand-Held Massage Gun (originally $75) on sale for just $30 at Macy’s!

These Festive PJs

These PJs will put anyone in the holiday spirit!

Get the Charter Club Printed Cotton Flannel Pajama Set (originally $60) on sale for just $35 at Macy’s!

This Air Fryer

This air fryer was made for anyone who never has enough time to cook.

Get the Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer (originally $65) on sale for just $36 at Macy’s!

This Ornament Necklace Set

This necklace is housed in a beautiful ornament box, which would be such a fun way to give this gift with the element of surprise!

Get the Macy’s Ornament Box with Cubic Zirconia Initial 18 Pendant Necklace (originally $100) on sale for just $20 at Macy’s!

This Holiday Cocktail Kit

Host friends and impress them by making some delicious cocktails with this set!

Get the Macy’s Candy Kitchen Peppermint Martini Cocktail or Mocktail Party Kit (originally $30) on sale for just $15 at Macy’s!

These Fleece Lounge Pants

Lazy days are that much better when you have a pair of these fleece pants to wear!

Get the Club Room Men’s Printed Fleece Pajama Pants (originally $40) on sale for just $24 at Macy’s!

This Storage Container Set

This practical gift includes all the high-quality storage containers that you need to keep food fresh!

Get the Pyrex 22 Piece Food Storage Container Set (originally $72) on sale for just $42 at Macy’s!

This Dutch Oven

This dutch oven is perfect for anyone who loves to chop it up in the kitchen.

Get the Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven (originally $100) on sale for just $42 at Macy’s!

This Plush Throw Blanket

Who doesn’t love curling up on the couch with a cozy blanket and binging the latest Netflix obsession?

Get the Charter Club Cozy Plush Throw (originally $50) on sale for just $15 at Macy’s!

These Funky Slippers

These platform slippers are the key to lounging in style!

Get the UGG® Women’s Disco Slide Slippers (originally $100) on sale for just $60 at Macy’s!

