Ring in the Spring With This ‘Flattering’ Floral Print Top — Just $16

Wearing florals for the spring certainly isn’t a new concept. It may seem a bit played out, but you can find some seriously incredible floral pieces that feel fresh and new. Perhaps the type of print is unique, the aesthetic is modern or maybe the colors are bolder than usual.

We want to find florals that excite Us — just like this adorable crop top we spotted from Madden NYC! It’s such a quintessential spring clothing pick, and it immediately shot up on our shopping wish list. The best part? You can scoop it up for just $16. It’s called Walmart, people — get involved!

This is not your average crop top by any means — it’s designed in a bustier style that perfectly highlights the bust, and it may slim out the upper tummy area as well. The neckline is curved in a sweetheart silhouette and slightly squared off in the shoulder region. It’s curved underneath the bust as well, and below, you’ll see adorable ruching that can help streamline your figure. The bustier look is rendered with fabric piping that is reminiscent of an actual lingerie piece. So sophisticated!

Though the front of this piece is stunning, the back is just as gorgeous. It’s held together with a tie on the top of the shoulder, which can be adjusted to fit you like a glove — and also allows the back to dip lower to reveal a touch more skin. While the bodice is lined, the sleeves are only made from the mesh-like floral material which creates a little see-through moment!

You can buy this top in two different colors: one that’s pink, and another that uses more a neutral nude shade as a base. Both are such amazing options, and at this price point, you may even be able to pick up both for more use. Shoppers say that this top fits fabulously and its vibe provides so much versatility. It will look great with jeans, skirts and any other type of high-waisted bottoms. We can also easily take this top with us into the sweltering summer months! Want more spring florals to shop now? Some of our other faves include this midi skirt, this one-shoulder maxi dress and this fun crop top!

