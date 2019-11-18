Everyone’s Favorite Tote Comes in Corduroy Suede — And Is Now 40% Off!





When we think tote bags, we think Madewell. Every version of the famous Transport tote the brand has ever made has been a huge hit and an even more enormous fashion statement. These bags are practical, sophisticated and just perfect for everyday life — especially if we’re living an on-the-go lifestyle!

That’s why we are head over heels for this unique version of the beloved accessory. It keeps the shape and functionality of the other Transport totes, but the material is a whole different ballgame. We’re talking rich Italian suede — with a corduroy texture! We’re also talking a 40%-off sale price!

This Madewell crossbody has a retro-glam effect that will impress for decades to come. The material is velvety soft, and shoppers love how “stylish and fun” it is — making sure to point out its “boho-chic” beauty. Multiple shoppers said they had “been looking for a bag like this for what feels like forever” and are now “so happy” to have found one that suits their tastes and needs!

This bag has a streamlined shape with a 10-inch width and a 10-inch height, leaving room for all of our daily essentials — plus a few more, like a tablet, a water bottle or some facial wipes. It has two top handles for carrying in our hands or on the crook of our arm, as well as a detachable, adjustable strap to wear either on our shoulder or across our body. Versatility? Check!

Another thing we love about this bag is that it has a zip closure, keeping our belongings safe on crowded commutes or while we make a quick dash to pick up our lunch order in the cold. On the inside, we’ll find the spacious main compartment as well as two interior wall pockets, lined with a soft fabric!

This tote is currently available in two shades, both of which could not be more perfect for fall. One shopper described the Boutique Gold as a gorgeous blend of bee pollen and liquid gold, and we agree. It’s basically a fall neutral, matching with anything from black, to brown, to blue, to green, to pink and more! The other color is Russet, which is a brilliant burnt sienna shade, hitting right at the sweet spot in the middle of orange, brown and red. Love!

While this bag was originally just at the edge of $150, it’s now under $90. These savings are huge! Grab one of these elegant essentials before they start to sell out, and make sure to pick one up for a friend or family member for the holidays as well. It’s the best way to guarantee a happy smile — and that they’ll get a great gift for you in return next time around!

