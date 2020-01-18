This Metallic Jacket Has a Stylish Shine and a Super Sweet Sale Price

Do you feel like you shine in your clothes? Do they really bring out the best in you? Do other people take notice? Do you even want them to? If your clothes aren’t having that kind of an effect, it might be time to seek out a new wardrobe. Thankfully you won’t need to spend hundreds of dollars (or more) to do so — all you need is this jacket to really feel like a star!

The jacket we’re talking about doesn’t take quality for granted, but that doesn’t mean it’s against a good sale — hence why it’s marked down by 25% right now (in three colors). Its literal shine is guaranteed to help you and your personality shine as well, and this is the perfect time of year to pick it up!

Get the Marc New York Metallic Puffer Jacket (originally $109) for just $80 at Nordstrom!

Shoppers say this is puffer jacket is a “stand-out,” calling it “stunning and so fun,” as well as “downright awesome.” They “love the metallic look,” and when it comes to cold temperatures, it’s become a go-to. One said it was “plenty warm” for their power-walking sessions in near-freezing NYC weather, which was surprising considering how lightweight it is. Another called it “one of the best puffer jackets [they] have ever worn or purchased,” and we get it! We obviously need it too!

This jacket has a channel-quilted shell that’s pillowy and on trend, coated with an icy metallic sheen. It will look seriously brilliant reflecting the crisp snowfall around you, or maybe even the sun’s warm rays the next day — or under the glowing moonlight that night. It’s also giving Us a totally futuristic space-girl vibe. No wonder we’re feeling a cosmic connection to it!

This jacket has a front-zip closure, long sleeves and two front zip pockets. There’s an inside pocket too, sporting an easy hook-and-loop closure. We love this extra storage — and while you’re in there, check out the lining!

Up at the neckline is a stand collar, while you’ll find the hem hitting just below the hips, meaning this piece won’t restrict your legs and send you stumbling over ice or on misleadingly steep snow banks. The entire effect of this Marc New York jacket is nonchalant, cool and effortlessly fashionable, and we’re digging it — much more than we enjoy digging snow out of our driveway!

As we mentioned, this puffer is currently available in three colors: Silver, Dirty Penny (which has an army green tint) and Copper. All three are sure to stun, collecting compliments with no downtime, and we are definitely here for that — especially at this price!

