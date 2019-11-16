This Matching Family Pajama Set Will Be Perfect for Your Holiday Photos





It’s about that time to start gearing up for this year’s holiday card. It’s hard enough as it is getting the entire family to look at the camera and smile all at once without anyone blinking or turning away at the last moment — and when it comes to outfits, getting everyone to agree on a theme is next to impossible!

Here are our main tips for making sure all of your family members have a genuine smile on their face for this year’s photos. First, buy something comfortable for them to wear. Second, make sure it’s cute. Third, make sure it comes from this collection!

Shop the Matching Bear Family and Ready Set Snow Pajama Collection at Macy’s!

This family collection of pajamas could not be any cuter. These aren’t one-time-use PJs either — they look so cozy that we would definitely plan to wear them all winter long. We love that there’s a variety of styles, but they’re all made to go together, and that there are sizes for the whole family — from six months to adult, including plus sizes. There’s even a coordinating bandana for your dog! You can try it on your cat too, assuming he or she lets you. Good luck.

For the Matching Bear Family set, everyone gets a shirt made just for them. There’s a Papa Bear top, a Mama Bear top and a Lil Bear top for your younger ones. Each also comes with knit grey and white checked pajama bottoms that are wintry, fun and perfect for posing in while sitting in front of the Christmas tree or menorah with all of your new presents. They have cuffed hems and an elastic waist for major comfort, and if you have a baby two or under, there’s a onesie available in the same pattern!

Shop the Matching Bear Family and Ready Set Snow Pajama Collection at Macy’s!

Also in this collection is the Ready Set Snow set, which has matching tops for everyone. These long-sleeve tees are grey and say “ready set snow” in black, red and white to get everyone in the snowman-building spirit. As for the pants, they’re black and printed with a pretty snowflake pattern with a pixellated effect. The pet bandana matches these pants, and yes, there’s a matching onesie too for your little one!

We can picture the perfect family photo right now. The lights are twinkling, the smiles and sparkling and the pajamas are too cute for words. Send out the cards or post a slideshow on Instagram and be prepared to answer as everyone asks where you got those amazingly adorable pajamas from. The answer? Macy’s, of course. Some pieces are even on sale right now, so grab them fast!

Shop the Matching Bear Family and Ready Set Snow Pajama Collection at Macy’s!

Not your family’s style? Check out more family sets available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!