This Packable Puffer Coat With 1,500 Reviews Is Now Under $50





We’d like to take a moment to thank our giant puffer coats for keeping us warm and cozy. And…moment over. While we enjoy being warm and cozy, what we don’t enjoy is extra bulk or overheating. Big coats are heavy — and unless we’re taking an extended vacation to Antarctica, we’d much rather shed the extra weight.

We’re going to channel Ariana Grande for a second here, if you don’t mind — because we saw this coat, we liked it, we wanted it and we’re getting it right now. Over 1,500 reviewers felt the same, shocked at how such a lightweight piece could be so perfect for winter. Even more shocking? That it’s currently almost 60% off!

Get the 32 Degrees Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat (originally $100) for just $42 with code SHOP at Macy’s! Sale ends November 17, 2019.

This top-rated 32 Degrees coat is “like being wrapped up in luxury,” according to one of the many, many five-star reviewers. It’s being called “the best jacket ever” and a “must-have for all travelers.” Because it can be tucked into such a compact pouch, one shopper even said they use it as a pillow on plane rides, officially declaring it a two-in-one essential. Reviewers say that it’s “super lightweight for a winter jacket” but still leaves them “feeling all toasty inside,” and are even happier to report how pretty and flattering it looks in person!

This quilted puffer coat has a tapered fit with a water-resistant finish, giving it a slight sheen. It has a stand collar with an attached hood, a zip closure in front and pockets at the sides for storing your hand warmers or phone. It’s lined on the inside and insulated with down feathers, so even though it weighs practically nothing, it’s stuffed full of fabulousness!

This coat is currently available in over 20 colors, including one herringbone pattern! Seriously, if you have a favorite color, this coat comes in it. If you don’t have a favorite color, this vast selection makes it easy to find one. There are more neutral shades like Taupe and Light Blush, and then there are pops of color like Carmine Red and Lavender Elixir. Make sure to check them all out!

The sale on this coat only runs through the end of the weekend, and with the temperatures dropping faster than the speed of light, this is definitely the best time to grab one for yourself. This price can’t be beaten, so don’t let it pass you by — and don’t be left shivering in the cold!

