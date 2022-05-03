17 Secret Maxi Dress Deals Hiding on Amazon — Up to 54% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for new maxi dresses for spring and summer? Amazon is always a fabulous place to find affordable fashion — but have you tried Amazon Outlet yet? Not everyone knows about it, but it’s a secret section on the site featuring amazing markdowns on overstock items!

Amazon Outlet currently has over 100 maxi dresses alone, and we’re even seeing deals over 50% off! Want to get in on this? Shop our 17 current faves below, and please note that some deals are only on certain sizes and colors!

17 Secret-Deal Maxi Dresses

1. This Versatile Masterpiece: This Mommy Jennie maxi dress has a solid top and a body-grazing patterned skirt. Wear it with flip flops or dress it up with heels and an up-do!

2. Wrap It Up: Few things are more flattering than a wrap dress, and even fewer things are more beautiful than the florals on this M.Nollby dress!

3. Body Language: If you want something to show off your figure, look no further than this buttoned Eliacher dress. The high slit just perfects it!

4. For the Bridesmaid: Bridesmaid dresses don’t need to be horribly expensive or horribly uncomfortable, as proven by this OwlFay dress. This is a great pick for a group because the straps can be worn multiple ways!

5. For the Bridgerton Fan: This Lacavocor dress isn’t exactly plucked straight from the Regency era, but it’s a modern way to rock the empire waistline in your everyday life!

6. Golden Goddess: Want to turn every head in the room? This golden sequin Kate Kasin dress ensures that will be the case. Just stunning!

7. Longing for Long Sleeves: If you’re on the hunt for a sleeved option, then take a gander at this gorgeous POKWAI dress. The cinched waist is brilliant!

8. Nap Dress Vibes: Crush the nap dress trend with this elevated Beiranduo dress. The tie straps, the smocked bust and the ruffles are truly an incredible trio!

9. Serving Cottagecore: This Sakkas dress manages to nail both ease and elegance in one flowy piece. Use the tie in back to cinch it if you want a more defined shape!

10. Off the Shoulder, On Trend: If you want to slip something on and instantly feel amazing, just grab this BoheeWohee dress. The ruffle layer over the bust never fails!

11. Chasing Rainbows: This colorful, striped II ININ dress is like a dash of fun that can help brighten up anyone’s day. And you know we always love a high-low hem!

12. Long Live the T-Shirt Dress: Casual days don’t always have to mean jeans and tees. They can instead mean a chic tie-dye Mermaid’s Closet T-shirt dress!

13. For the Wedding Guest: Need a fancy dress for your friends’ nuptials? This wine red lace Aoang dress is a fabulous find!

14. Never Shedding a Tier: The more tiers on a dress, often the better. This Honeyuppy dress is proof that the trend is here to stay!

15. The Shirt Dress You’ll Wear Many Ways: This long-sleeve Anbenser shirt dress can be worn buttoned up and loose, but you can also belt it at the waist or unbutton it entirely to wear as a duster!

16. “You Look Like the Fourth of July”: Grab your Independence Day look in advance with this American flag Qearal dress!

17. Prairie Girl Out on the Town: This shoulder-baring Saukole take on a prairie dress is one of our favorite ways to crush one of fashion’s top trends!

