Introducing Meghan Fabulous: Your New Favorite Boho-Chic Brand

Shoppers who love to embody the boho aesthetic generally turn to a couple of key brands when shopping for new clothes. Free People is certainly one, while Lulus is another that boasts plenty of options — and at the higher end, Revolve is chock full of gorgeous boho styles. But we’re always on the lookout for new names to add to our shopping list, and one you may not have heard of yet is Meghan Fabulous!

Spearheaded by owner Meghan Noland, the brand draws inspiration from some of the world’s boldest and brightest style icons such as Iris Apfel, who is known for her unapologetic style. These boho-centric designs are stunning, and will make you feel like an absolute goddess! Whether you like more classic hues or want to exude brightness with your aesthetic, there are plenty of Meghan Fabulous ensembles for you to choose from. If you want to get familiar with the brand, check out our top five dress picks below!

This Tropical Printed Maxi Dress

This is exactly the type of dress that we want to wear while we’re vacationing on the beach! While the skirt is long and flowy, the criss-cross back and low V neckline show ample amounts of skin.

Get the Enchanted Garden Maxi Dress for $134 at Meghan Fabulous!

This Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress

The neckline coupled with the flowy nature of this dress makes for a stunning dramatic statement! This is a dress frock you can easily make work for day and night.

Get the Morning Glory Maxi Dress for $124 at Meghan Fabulous!

This Stunning White Maxi

The more subtle floral print on this off-white maxi dress gives it the perfect whimsical vibe! We would pick out this frock to wear for a fun brunch outing with friends.

Get the Fairy Dust Maxi Dress for $279 at Meghan Fabulous!

This Bright Yellow Dress

If you want to look bold and stand out, give this floral yellow dress a shot! The added volume on the sleeves adds so much to its carefree spirit.

Get the Sunset Midi Dress for $129 at Meghan Fabulous!

This Adorable Backless LBD

You are guaranteed to turn heads whenever you slip into this stunning black midi dress!

Get the Enchanted Garden Midi Dress for $129 at Meghan Fabulous!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the boho-inspired clothing and accessories available from Meghan Fabulous here!

