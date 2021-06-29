11 Mesh One-Piece Swimsuits That Are Equally Flirty and Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always start the summer off thinking we’re set with our swimwear for the season. After one or two beach or pool trips though, we suddenly realize we need more. It happens every time. We’re not totally mad about it though. It means we get to do more shopping!

Our latest swimwear obsession is a one-piece swimsuit with mesh detailing. Just recently, Shay Mitchell rocked one for a magazine shoot, while wellness expert Joy Bauer looked fabulous in one at age 57 a few weeks back. Kate Beckinsale inspired Us last year to check some out too — she and Mitchell actually wore the same piece! Now, we’re sharing the wealth and linking you to 11 of our favorites from Amazon:

1. While the Norma Kamali swimsuit Mitchell and Beckinsale wore is currently sold out, this ultra-similar Runtlly one-piece is in stock and so affordable!

2. We love the gorgeous floral color combo on this Urchics swimsuit, but the flattering mesh panels make it a must-have!

3. This criss-cross halter Tempt Me swimsuit is a hit with Amazon shoppers, and it’s easy to see why!

4. This Holipick bathing suit is a perfect pick for someone who loves a plunging V but doesn’t want to reveal too, too much!

5. Want to plunge even deeper? Don’t miss out on this CUPSHE one-piece. The back is so cool too!

6. The curved mesh panels on the sides of this Pink Queen swimsuit will have you obsessed with your waistline!

7. This Summer Mae bathing suit keeps the mesh just at the top, the floral fabric below forming a cute sweetheart neckline!

8. This Famulily one-piece basically took our breath away. The whole upper portion is mesh apart from the embroidered flower designs on the bust!

9. It’s not summer (or any other season) without a little leopard! This COCOSHIP swimsuit has both mesh and pom pom details and we are head over heels for it!

10. This KAKALOT swimsuit will add some sporty chicness to your beachwear with its zipper and more prominent mesh!

11. We can’t get enough of the asymmetrical details of this Justfitsu one-piece!

Looking for more? Shop all swimwear at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!