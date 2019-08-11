



This summer, don’t let the sun be the only thing that gets to shine! We should too! But how? Let’s start by putting an end to those basic tried-and-true swimsuits of our past. This time around, let’s take the road less traveled on our next shopping trip and opt for an out-of-the-box suit. But what type?

How about picking up a piece that doesn’t just sparkle, but shine? It’ll add just the right amount of glitz and glam into our swimsuit rotation, and turn Us into the brightest star in the sky — or at the beach, at least. And, if that wasn’t enough, with prices starting at just $60, it’s impossible not to be going mad over this metallic suit!

See it: Grab the Calvin Klein Starburst One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $80) now with prices starting at just $60, available at Macy’s!

Looking to be the star of the beach? If so, this is the bathing suit to cast as your new go-to in your summer wardrobe. This Calvin Klein Starburst One-Piece Swimsuit is show-stopping. So show-stopping, it’ll be impossible not to give it a standing ovation each and every single time we wear it.

Let’s start with the four sensational shades. There’s “violet shimmer,” which is a bright blue-purple hue, then there’s navy, black and bronze which is the boldest of them all. We love how each and every shade isn’t just flawless, but flattering.

Don’t believe Us? How about the reviewers? So many of them could not get over how great the material looked and felt. One reviewer was in awe over how “high quality the material was,” while another loved how “slimming the starburst” effect was. We totally agree!

The sheath silhouette is great for anyone who’s looking to tighten and tone their midsections, while the four-way stretch material will easily adjust to those same areas. One said the “top coverage [was] perfect” and another said it “flattered her stomach areas” in the right ways.

Other reviewers loved how this bathing suit didn’t just work well in the front, but in the back as well. It has full coverage in the back, plus thick adjustable straps that won’t slip and slide as we splash in the waves. One reviewer said it made “her shape look great in a matter of seconds.” Another loved how it wasn’t “skimpy” or “inappropriate,” while others loved how it “covered everything up,” with many of them saying it was the perfect grab-and-go piece! This suit could easily transition from the beach to a restaurant by adding a denim short or block heel. Throw a moto jacket on top or ditch this entire look and add a dress. This swimsuit is so flattering and well-fitting that it’s impossible not to be want to wear it any time, anywhere!

