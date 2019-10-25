



The best investment (fashion-wise) that anyone can make is a handbag. It’s the singular item we carry on a regular basis and depending on who you ask, it’s an extension of our signature style. So, seeing as we’re bound to spend so much time with this particular piece — it’s wise to spend some time deciding, and filtering through both the good and bad.

There are countless factors to consider. From its size to its design — and not to mention its price tag — picking your purse is a serious process! The goal is, of course, to find an aesthetically appealing bag that doesn’t break the bank. Well, ring the alarms — because we did! Macy’s marked down dozens of Michael Kors bags up to 60% off and this one is a true winner.

See it: From now until October 27th, grab the MICHAEL Michael Kors Fulton Large Leather Hobo (originally $268) for only $100, available at Macy’s!

The MICHAEL Michael Kors Fulton Large Leather Hobo is the instant wardrobe update our closets need. It offers up a contemporary take on everyday organization — and the verdict? Phenomenal — according to numerous shoppers who have purchased this exact item. One reviewer loved how the “gorgeous color” could be “worn throughout the entire year,” and another said it was the “most comfortable one she’s ever purchased.” The rest also appear to be in awe — with good reason!

It’s crafted from the “most gorgeous supple leather” and is offered in three different colors. There’s pearl gray/silver, luggage/gold and the surprising fan-favorite: brandy/gold. One reviewer loved how this shade was “lighter than an oxblood and darker than a cherry red” and was “so gorgeous.” Honestly, we happen to agree.

So, what’s the true magic here? Its design. The medium-sized bag is rounded and features a ten-inch L-shaped strap for carrying, making it incredibly convenient for any scenario.

One reviewer loved how the “very wide strap didn’t slide off her shoulder” and was perfect for all-day wear. Another reviewer loved the spacious interior. The snap opening leads to an interior pocket (perfect for smartphones, keys and debit cards!) as well as seven other slip pockets. A handful of people loved the “easy access” it offered, and how it remained lightweight, despite adding all of their everyday belongings.

Many others called it the “perfect hobo” and claimed it was such a “worthwhile purchase.” A handful of reviewers didn’t just think this buttery-smooth leather hobo was perfect for them, but insisted on spreading the love all around — purchasing more than one. Wow, consider Us sold!

Not your style? Check out additional MICHAEL Michael Kors items, more handbags and women’s sale also available at Macy’s here!

