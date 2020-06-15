This Pleated Top Will Make Any Summer Outfit More Stylish

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s no question that jeans are the ultimate in casual pants. They are laidback and effortlessly cool, but can be instantly elevated when the dress code calls for it. The key is finding a piece that maintains the low-key vibe, while dressing it up at the same time.

That’s exactly what we get from this show-stopper of a shirt. All it took was one look, and we were ready to proclaim this the top of the moment. Just think of how major it will be with all of the denim already in your closet!

Get the Milumia Women’s Casual Round Neck Basic Pleated Top for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2020, but are subject to change.



This silky top is made from a lightweight, polyester material that’s easy to wear. The detailed design on the sleeves and neckline makes it truly stand out from similar basics out there. It has some slight pleating which adds movement and flow to the fabric, and the sleeves slightly pull up while it’s being worn. There are two keyhole openings on the front and the back of the top, so it’s just as comfortable as your trademark T-shirt — but infinitely more captivating!

Shoppers say that this top tends to run on the small side. One reviewer recommended that you order up for optimal fit — so take that advice into consideration. This is not meant to be ultra-tight — it’s intended to be loose and roomy so that it flows when you’re wearing it.

As is the case with many of Amazon’s offerings, there’s serious variety here. You can opt for a solid shade, one that has piped lining or even a graphic printed version! All of the colors are eye-catching, so you can’t go wrong. This can be worn out to maximize its casual nature, but you can also tuck it into your jeans, skirt or shorts! Clearly, we couldn’t be more excited to get our hands on this top — so why not join Us on our stylish journey?

