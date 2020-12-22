Shoppers Say This Sweet Leopard Sweater Always Scores Them Compliments

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leopard print is everywhere these days, and it can certainly start to seem repetitive. That’s why we like to see the popular print done differently — there are actually plenty of ways to stand out and rock the trend in a unique way.

Take a peek at this simple sweater from Miss Cocoa Jeans, for example. The leopard is subtle and chic, causing Amazon shoppers to say they get tons of compliments whenever they wear it.

Get the Miss Cocoa Jeans Women’s Heart Leopard Print Sweater for $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater is made from a lightweight knit material that’s ideal for the harsh winter months. You can even layer it over a turtleneck top if you’re hoping for extra warmth. Its classic V-neck design and fitted vibe make it a seasonal staple. Reviewers note that it’s true to size, but you can order up or down depending on your preferred silhouette.

Of course, the heart enclosing the leopard print section is a standout feature — and it’s beyond adorable! This is the type of garment to throw on with skinny jeans and ankle booties, but it will work just as well as a lounge top paired with your favorite sweats.

Get the Miss Cocoa Jeans Women’s Heart Leopard Print Sweater for $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you’re already seeing heart eyes when you look at this sweater, prepare to be even more excited — shoppers say that it’s even more captivating in person, which is a rarity in the world of online shopping. They’re obsessed with its fashion-forward design and how cozy it feels. What more could you want in a sweater? Soft and comfy is the name of the game come wintertime, and this piece is in line with our checklist.

If reviews are anything to go by, this sweater is a hit. We’re planning on adding it to our wardrobe ASAP!

See it: Get the Miss Cocoa Jeans Women’s Heart Leopard Print Sweater for $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Miss Cocoa Jeans and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!