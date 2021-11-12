This Ultra-Popular $25 Crossbody Can Quickly Turn Into a Wristlet or Clutch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We just want to make things clear. Yes, luxury handbags can be awesome, and yes, we own some. But they’re not the only options. You don’t, in fact, need to spend hundreds or more to own a quality bag worth not only wearing every day, but showing off. If we see a bag we like and the functionality is there, we want it. Period. Even better when it’s super affordable!

When we saw this bag on Amazon, we thought instantly that it must be quite expensive. That $25 price tag certainly came as a welcome surprise. It’s on Prime too — and it has so many rave reviews. We knew he had to show it to you too!

Get the MKF Crossbody Bag for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is a crossbody bag…but only sometimes. You can also wear it as a shoulder bag, or you can remove the shoulder strap altogether and wear it with the included wrist strap instead as a wristlet. Going to a fancier event? Remove the wrist strap and just like that, you have a clutch. Four different ways to wear!

This bag has a faux-leather shell with Mia K.’s (MKF) signature “M” monogram forming a pattern all around. You’ll also find a gold-tone chain and padlock accent, also with the “M” logo, perfecting the outside. Unzip the top to see what awesomeness awaits you inside of this purse!

You’ll find three separate compartments inside, turning this fairly small bag into organization heaven. There’s a big center compartment for your phone and other larger items you often grab, plus a zip pouch for things like money and cards if you want to go wallet-free. There’s also a slip pocket for whatever else — like lip gloss or a pack of gum!

Perhaps the best news of all is that this bag is currently available in 18 colors. We love the subtle metallic shine on the gold and silver versions, but you can also check out versions with a smaller “M” print or contrasting colors. We love options because this bag is a great gift idea, and you’re sure to find something your recipient will love!

