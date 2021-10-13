Brands to Keep an Eye on Going Into 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New businesses are popping up left and right in today’s ecommerce business world. Many companies are taking advantage of virtual spaces to offer a more engaging and personal experience for their customers. With so many companies offering similar services and products, it’s hard to tell which brands are on the rise and which ones to support and invest in. To help narrow the search a bit, we’ve compiled a list of brands that are offering amazing services and products and are sure to see immense growth as we move forward into 2022. Let’s hear from some of the leaders at these companies to get an idea of what they do and why they’re making a splash in their industry.

Pawp

At Pawp, quality of life for your pets is taken into the utmost importance. Pawp is leading the way in virtual pet insurance and offers expert care in medical, behavior and nutritional health. More and more pet owners are stepping up and getting insurance for their loved ones and Pawp, we pride ourselves in being a leader in telehealth for your pet.

Marc Atiyeh, CEO Pawp

Bearaby

Weighted blankets are quickly becoming the new trend, especially for those struggling with anxiety or insomnia. At Bearaby, we make an extremely unique weighted blanket that is hand knit from TENCEL, a moisture wicking fabric that is both cool and silky to the touch. Our blankets will give an even, weighted feeling and help even the hottest sleepers rest coolly.

Dr. Kathrin Hamm, Founder and CEO Bearaby

Brooklyn Candle Studios

At Brooklyn Candle Studios, we not only hand craft artisan candles, but we aim to offer a product that will improve the quality of your home life. Our goal is to create sustainable, unique smelling candles with the most natural ingredients we can find. We are proud to be a 100% vegan, cruelty free and fair trade company committed to sustainability and moving with the change of the world around us.

Tamara Mayne, Founder Brooklyn Candle Studio

Flying Embers

Consumers are looking for new and interesting alternatives to beer and hard seltzers, look no further than Flying Embers hard kombucha! Our seltzers and kombuchas are hand crafted with care and the best ingredients to create new and interesting flavors. Kombucha is great for your gut health already, and our brewing process eliminates sugar and carbs. Look out for us in the coming years, we’ll send your favorite hard seltzer on a run for its money!

Liz Tomic, Chief Growth Officer Flying Embers

The Word Counter

Any brand that is flexible and forward facing will succeed in the future. You have to be willing to adapt, and agile enough to do so.

Kevin Miller, Founder of The Word Counter

Sophistiplate

For those passionate about having a beautiful and functional aesthetic in cooking ware, Sophistiplate is the brand for you! We offer a unique vintage style with a modern twist on elegant disposable dish ware, bar/cocktail and baking supplies. Look out for us in 2022, you’ll surely be seeing our products at a dinner party very soon!

Daniel Seehoff, CEO Sohpistiplate

Made Man

More and more men are practicing skin care routines and at MadeMan we’re excited to be offering new and exciting skincare regimen for our customers. Our regime is personally catered to your skin needs and our highly trained professional team will set you up with the right formula for your unique skin. Too often acne is treated with harsh chemicals rather than care, and we aim to change that at MadeMan. Our goal is to provide a clean, natural, quick and easy way to take off your skin everyday.

Jeremy Gardner, CEO MadeMan

Nesa’s Hemp Oil

Nesa’s Hemp Oil is excited to be a major player in the CBD extract industry! Our extracts focus on targeting CBDa, which is a relative compound to CBD and actually is the more active component in CBD treatment. Through years of research, trial and error and determination, we have found an ideal formula and process to extract CBDa for our products. The CBD industry is becoming more advanced everyday and we are excited to be on this journey helping our customers move through their lives with a little bit more comfort.

Inesa Ponomariovaite, Founder Nesa’s Hemp

UNICO

At UNICO nutrition we are committed to providing clean and natural pre workout supplements and protein powders. The supplement industry is infamously sketchy as most products do not require FDA approval before hitting the market and as a result often contain toxic ingredients. Our products are a welcomed reprise from dishonest and harmful ingredients in the supplement industry.

Lance Herrington, Founder, CEO, and Head of Design UNICO

Allbirds

At Allbirds, we are committed to providing sustainable and washable sneakers that are sleek, clean and without distracting labels. With our shoes and slippers, you get a comfortable and great looking shoe that adds to your style without being too brand centric. Funnily, that’s what makes us such a favorite brand among young buyers!

Joey Zwillinger, CEO Allbirds

Curology

Over the last few years, we have become a fan favorite and leading brand in skin care. That’s because all of our products tackle the unique things our customers’ skin needs. Our formulas are light and customized to your skin’s particular needs. With trained consultants on hands, adjustments to your formula are simple and easy making skin care anxiety a thing of the past.

David Lortscher, CEO Curology

These brands are making a splash in their industries this year, and are sure to keep their place on the stage in 2022. Each of these brands has a unique set of values and products that are committed to taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint and provide essential services and products to their customers. Businesses and consumers alike will be inspired by their approach to this new economic landscape.

