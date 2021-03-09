These High-Waisted Paper-Bag Pants Couldn’t Be More Perfect for Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The sun is starting to shine brighter, the temperatures are getting warmer and we need to switch up our wardrobes to reflect the changing weather. Spring is officially upon Us, and we’re ditching our ultra-thick and warm leggings — which means we need some new bottoms to wear.

We’re not breaking out our shorts just yet — full-length pants are still mandatory, but they don’t have to be particularly cozy. A pair of sturdy cotton pants is just the ticket, which is why these high-waisted ones from NIMIN are currently at the top of our wish list!

Get the NIMIN Women’s Casual Loose Cropped High Waist Paper Bag Pants for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2021, but are subject to change.



Cotton is a classic breathable fabric, and having a pair of full-length pants made from the material is incredibly useful for spring. While you’ll receive complete coverage with the cropped hem, the cotton won’t feel heavy or cause any discomfort when it’s particularly balmy outside.

Best of all, this cotton actually has spandex that gives the material stretch — which also makes them that much more comfortable. We adore the fact that these pants are high-waisted and have a slight paper-bag style at the top of the hem. It’s such a flattering cut for so many body types. They can help accentuate your waist and give you an amazing, streamlined shape. Hello, confidence boost!

Get the NIMIN Women’s Casual Loose Cropped High Waist Paper Bag Pants for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Right now, these pants are up for grabs in eight staple shades, and there’s an impressive size range available to boot. They’re available from Small up to XX-Large, and there’s bound to be a fabulous fit for a slew of shoppers! Amazon reviewers are dubbing these pants “perfect,” and say they’re a great addition to any wardrobe. Yes, they’re relaxed, but you can easily dress them up for a more formal occasion. To say these are a must-have pant for spring is an understatement. Buy ’em now while your size is still in stock!

See it: Get the NIMIN Women’s Casual Loose Cropped High Waist Paper Bag Pants for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from NIMIN and shop all of the clothing, shoes and accessories available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!