Nina Dobrev Trusts This Brand’s Acne Treatments to ‘Zap’ Away Pimples

Acne is like this uninvited guest that somehow manages to show up to every party. Sometimes it’s even ringing our doorbell when we’re just trying to sleep in and enjoy a lazy weekend. We do our best to wash it away and protect our skin from its presence, but it always finds its way back — claiming our complexion as its property.

Eventually, we hope it will just get sick and tired of coming around, as it often does with age, but for now, we at least need something that can kick it out — and keep it away — fast and effectively. That’s why we’re turning to a spot treatment from dermatologist-favorite brand, La Roche-Posay. Even stars like Nina Dobrev rely on the brand to keep acne at bay!

Get the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment at Amazon!

Dobrev revealed her nighttime skincare routine in a video for Harper’s Bazaar a little while back, and we still re-watch it for ideas when we need a change in our own regimen. If you’re dealing with blemishes, heed her words!

“Now, if I’m having a little bit of an outbreak or a pimple or an uninvited friend that has made my face their home, I consult my friend, La Roche-Posay,” the actress said. “This is a spot treatment that you only need a very little amount of.” As she applied the treatment to her spots with a cotton swab, she explained that you just “zap ‘em” away. “It’s basically like an eviction notice for your face. You tell ‘em they gotta go find somewhere else to squat.”

This specific La Roche-Posay acne treatment uses 5.5% benzoyl peroxide, lipo-hydroxy acid and glycerin as its key ingredients, claiming to visibly reduce acne in as little as three days. The brand even claims that it can reduce 60% of all acne on your face in just 10 days! That goes for whiteheads, blackheads and even those pesky under-the-skin pimples.

This spot treatment is fragrance-free, allergy-tested, dermatologist-tested, paraben-free, oil-free and non-comedogenic, according to the manufacturer. It claims to absorb quickly as well, all without drying out your skin, which is especially important during the colder months of the year.

To use this treatment, always start off by cleansing your face. You can then cover each blemish with a thin layer, using a cotton swab like Dobrev or even just a clean finger. Add up to three thin layers per blemish if necessary. You can also spread it over your entire face if you’d like. Use it up to twice per day and get ready for the skin you’ve always dreamed of having!

