More and more often lately, we find ourselves transfixed on our wrinkles in the mirror. When did they even get there — and how did they get that deep? And why are we seriously dealing with wrinkles and acne at the same time? Add on uneven texture, dark spots, scars and a loss of elasticity and we can quickly work ourselves into a skincare spiral of doom.

It’s time to get serious about our anti-aging regimen. We’ll try to drink more water and we’ll be more careful about reapplying sunscreen throughout the day, but if we’re really going to make a major change, then we need some retinol. Some retinols can be scary due to their high prices and high chance of irritating your skin, but others may seem like a complete miracle!

Get the No B.S. Retinol Night Cream (originally $50) for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

25% off and free shipping with Amazon Prime? Now this is a huge deal. If you’re ready to cut out the B.S. products stuffed with unnecessary, toxic and ineffective ingredients, then this cream is going to capture your heart. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, and it contains no parabens, sulfates, gluten, phthalates, toxic petrochemicals or artificial fragrances.

Let’s talk about what this cream does have though. Along with retinol, it’s infused with aloe vera, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to keep skin soft and hydrated while balancing oil production. This combination of ingredients may also boost cellular turnover to refine skin texture, help fade scars and dark spots, soften wrinkles, tighten sagging skin and prevent acne. It may also help protect skin from free radicals and other environmental stressors. That covers, like, every single one of our skin concerns!

You’ll want to use this cream at night, just before bed, giving your skin the maximum amount of time to heal and drink everything in without risking it via sun exposure. Apply after cleansing on dry skin. You just need a pea-sized amount! And remember, it can also be used as a fine line-fighting eye cream and/or brought down to the neck!

Gentle retinol products with great reviews aren’t always easy to find, especially on sale — but today is your lucky day. Claim yours now and get ready to love your skin again!

