This No-Slip Headband Will Protect Your Ears From Your Face Mask

Over the past month, protective face masks have become an important part of our daily lives. We should be wearing them any time we have to leave home to pick up groceries, go to the doctor or complete any other essential activities. They can do so much good, helping to slow the spread — but the more we wear them, the more we notice the negatives too.

Anyone working in the medical field or at grocery stores especially knows what we’re talking about. Wearing a mask for a long period of time can hurt! That elastic band wrapping around your ear, the skinny string tugging at it all day, can leave you feeling totally sore. The positives of properly wearing one will always outweigh the negatives, but that doesn’t mean you can’t do anything to flip those negatives on their heads. In fact, one simple solution is to wear a headband!

Get the Yokala Bandana Sports Button Headband for just $8 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 6, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

We’re not saying to wear just any headband though. You need one like this, made specially to compensate for the presence of a mask. Yokala began adding a button to either side of these headbands specifically for this purpose, and just those tiny little additions can make a huge difference. Instead of the elastic band wrapping around your ear, it will now wrap around the button instead — resting just above your ear!

Another great part about wearing this headband when you’re out is that if you have long hair, this headband will stop it from falling in front of your face. If there’s no hair in front of your face, you won’t feel tempted to move it out of the way with your hands! Touching your face in public especially is a big no-no right now, so this is another small feature that may actually have an enormous impact!

This headband is made from a soft and breathable no-slip fabric that stays put on your head. It won’t squeeze or add pressure though — it’s made to keep you safe from headaches. This is the kind of headband you can put on and forget about, not the kind you’re itching the take off the entire time you have it on!

Another added bonus of this headband? It’s a hair accessory, in the end, so you can use it to change up your look! It’s also a go-to if you didn’t have time to style your hair that day but still want it to look cute. It’s even available in different colors. We might grab Sky Blue first. What about you?

