Noom Mood: A Scientific Way to Say Sayonara to Stress in 2022

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Stress! Even just seeing the word can sometimes lead to anxious thoughts bubbling up. We’ve all faced a lot of it in the past two years with all of the uncertainties in the world. Financial concerns, family drama, sickness — and sometimes we don’t even know where the stress is coming from. We just know that it’s there, and sometimes it just feels like too much.

If you’re sick of people telling you to “just take a deep breath” or to “try smiling more,” it’s time to explore something new. A solution actually designed to help you out. A solution that understands on a scientific and psychological level that dealing with stress requires proper techniques and skills. Thankfully, Noom Mood is here and ready for action!

Sign up for four months of Noom Mood for just $149!

Noom is known for its incredibly popular wellness and weight management program, standing out because of its focus on the individual and cognitive behavior therapy. That’s why it only makes sense that the company has now introduced Noom Mood, a program for users with a focus on managing and tackling day-to-day stress. Hoping to improve your mental well-being for 2022? Keep reading!

Noom Mood offers daily lessons, one-on-one coaching, and step-by-step techniques to help users take control, build resilience, and develop effective coping mechanisms. If you want less worry, more sleep and an overall happier mindset, this app might be your new favorite.

Noom Mood is structured to help you “understand the ‘why’ behind your stress” so you can manage it more successfully. The lessons and activities are designed to take just 10 minutes per day, so even if you’re super busy, you’ll still be able to find time. You can use Noom Mood right on your phone, so even if you’re not at home, you can do your lesson on the train or bus to work, or maybe in a waiting room!

Sign up for four months of Noom Mood for just $149!

What else can you expect with your Noom Mood membership? One thing we love is the ability to log your mood daily. Not only does doing so sometimes help, but you can track your progress over time. You’ll also receive support and direction from a real, human coach — just like Noom Weight! Noom Mood recognizes that everyone’s journey is different, so having human support can help as you navigate the guided curriculum at your own pace and figure out the most helpful techniques for you.

Getting started is simple. Take just a few minutes to take a quiz, letting Noom know how often you feel stressed, what factors are causing you stress and what you hope to gain by using this program. This will help personalize your program so you can feel like you’re heading in the right direction even from the first lesson.

Reviewers who have tried Noom Mood are thrilled to have a mental wellness program that actually makes them feel in control rather than one that discourages them. This program is designed to be empowering, and all it takes is 10 minutes per day. Sign up now to get started on finding a happier, calmer you!

Sign up for four months of Noom Mood for just $149!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!