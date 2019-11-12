How to Keep Your Sweet Tooth in Check Over the Holidays





Holidays are heavily associated with overeating — and for good reason. The turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving dinner are all absolutely scrumptious, and all of the Christmas cookies and Hanukkah sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) are simply irresistible. They’re unavoidable too! Everyone is super giving around this time of year — but when it comes to weight loss and wellness goals, the giving spirit can be just a little too much.

This overload of delicious food and desserts is a big reason why so many New Year’s resolutions are weight related. But what if we could ring in 2020 already feeling our best? Is it possible when there are cannoli, eclairs and pies everywhere we turn? It may not seem so, but we promise that it is — and you can still enjoy your favorite sweets along the way!

Noom is an app-driven health and wellness program that can help you indulge in your favorite desserts over the holidays while still maintaining a healthy lifestyle, even possibly losing weight along the way. Signing up is so quick and easy, and you can see immediately how Noom differs from other diet plans like keto. While other plans have set rules that everyone needs to stick to, Noom sets up a personalized program for each and every individual person based on their lifestyle, goals, preferences and even budget!

Noom provides each of its users with their own Goal Specialist, a trained coach who will guide you with weekly one-on-one support sessions to set you up for success. They can help you formulate a plan going into holiday get-togethers. Want to enjoy that extra whipped cream on your slice of pie? Why not? Your Goal Specialist will make it work for you, giving you tips on how to balance out the rest of your day, whether it be with healthy meal ideas, a step-count goal or exercises to help you digest before bed. Maybe your cousins will even want to get involved by taking a post-dinner walk around the block or practicing bicep curls in the living room!

With Noom, you can also track our food intake easily through its giant database, read tips, tricks and motivating articles and even communicate with other users of the program who are going through the same exact situation you are. The holidays are a time to gather, after all — so why not gather with other Noom-ers?

Slippers and candles are always lovely, but we can’t think of a better gift to give yourself this winter than that of health, wellness, confidence and happiness, all wrapped up in one. Noom is a gift that lasts too, with a focus on long-term lifestyle changes, so you can focus on another resolution come January 1. Noom will handle your health, but maybe now is the time to try out that art class you’ve been eyeing or start learning a new language. You can do it! ¡Buena suerte!

