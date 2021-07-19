Our 11 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Travel Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve planned a trip and it’s coming up, you want to make sure you’re ready for the journey. Traveling isn’t always the most enjoyable part of any trip, but you can definitely make the experience better with the right essentials!

We have a bunch of amazing things to take with you on your trip that we found in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The deals are absolutely amazing, and we think you’re going to love these finds! Keep reading to find out how these different products can make your trip a lot more enjoyable.

This Convenient Travel Set

This kit has everything you need to keep your skin hydrated and glowing!

Get the La Mer Travel Size Soft Cream Set ($182 value) on sale with free shipping for just $95 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Eye Mask Set

Along with the eye mask, you also get an essential oil that’s designed to relax you and get you to sleep.

Get the Campo Essential Oil Roll-On & Silk Eye Mask Kit (originally $59) on sale with free shipping for just $39 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Chic Sunnies

These sunglasses can go with any outfit and they’re a must-have for any type of travel situation!

Get the Quay Australia Big Time 48mm Gradient Round Sunglasses (originally $55) on sale with free shipping for just $36 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Simple Slides

Slides like these make traveling super easy and they’ll definitely come in handy during your trip!

Get the Allsaints Signet Transfer Slide Sandal (originally $89) on sale with free shipping for just $50 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Platform Sneakers

Sneakers are also a great shoe to wear while traveling and we love the platform version of these classic Converse!

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Lift Platform Sneaker (originally $70) on sale with free shipping for just $50 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Eco-Friendly Facial Pads

You can use these pads to take off your makeup — plus they take up less room in your luggage!

Get the WellBe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths (originally $30) on sale with free shipping for just $20 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Powder Sunscreen

We love that this finishing powder has SPF in it to protect your skin from the sun!

Get the Supergoop! (Re)setting Powder Foundation SPF 35 Set ($50 value) on sale with free shipping for just $33 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Cozy Cardigan

We always like to keep a cozy cardigan like this one on hand in case we get cold while traveling.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan (originally $116) on sale with free shipping for just $70 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Comfy Joggers

We want to feel completely at ease while traveling and these joggers are the ultimate comfy pants!

Get the Zella Live In Jogger Pants (originally $59) on sale with free shipping for just $39 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Spinner Suitcase

This suitcase is the right size for a carry-on and it has a durable hard shell that we love!

Get the CALPAK Terrazzo 22-Inch Hard Shell Spinner Carry-On Suitcase (originally $165) on sale with free shipping for just $99 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Straightforward Duffel

If you’e not taking a lot on your trip this duffel is the perfect size!

Get the Herschel Supply Co. Packable Convertible Duffle Bag (originally $32) on sale with free shipping for just $20 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Looking for more? Check out all of the deals happening right now during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!