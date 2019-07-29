



There is so much variety in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, our mind is just swirling with all the outfit possibilities and savings! There’s a lot to look through and just when we find one piece we fall in love with, it’s already on the verge of selling out if not already gone by the time we actually manage to click on it. This sale is that good!

We dug deep and found nine gems in this sale that we want to make sure everybody adds to their carts before the sale ends. We don’t have much longer, so let’s get to it!

1. BP. Sierra Flat

The scalloped edges of this flat are seriously adorable and we love how they sit right at the sweet spot between casual and dressy!

See it: Get the BP. Sierra Flat (originally $50) for just $30 at Nordstrom! You save 40%!

2. 1.State Chiffon Inset Camisole

The chiffon inset of this fan-favorite cami is so elegant and the way the top drapes is just gorgeous. Shoppers want one in every color of the rainbow and we second that!

See it: Get the 1.State Chiffon Inset Camisole (originally $59) for just $39 at Nordstrom! You save 34%!

3. Mario Badescu The Essentials Set

This skincare set comes with not one, not two, but three favorites from Mario Badescu, including a calming facial spray, a drying lotion for blemishes and a nourishing lip balm!

See it: Get The Essentials Set from Mario Badescu ($33 value) for just $23 at Nordstrom! You save 30%!

4. Ted Baker London Fantasia Envelope Clutch

Blue florals and rose-gold hardware? We’ve never been so in love!

See it: Get the Ted Baker London Fantasia Envelope Clutch (originally $59) for just $39 at Nordstrom! You save $20!

5. Gibson x Living in Yellow Skye Cozy Jogger Pants

These “amazingly soft” joggers are a must-have for not only nailing the athleisure trend but for never sacrificing comfort for the sake of fashion!

See it: Get the Gibson x Living in Yellow Skye Cozy Jogger Pants (originally $44) for just $29 at Nordstrom! You save 34%!

6. Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra

This bra has over 1,000 reviews and a truly impressive rating. With molded foam cups, a smooth band and comfortable underwire, we can see why so many are calling this a daily essential!

See it: Get the Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra (originally $72) for just $48 at Nordstrom! You save $24!

7. Caslon Three Quarter Sleeve Side Slit Tunic

Maximized coziness, maximized cuteness and maximized versatility? Yes, yes and yes! This tunic does it all, and shoppers say it’s “perfect in every way!”

See it: Get the Caslon Three Quarter Sleeve Side Slit Tunic (originally $49) for just $30 at Nordstrom! You save 38%!

8. Chinese Laundry Theresa Platform Sandal

Power pumps coming through! These beauties have a flattering d’Orsay-style silhouette and a retro vibe that will turn you into everyone’s fashion icon whenever you walk into a room!

See it: Get the Chinese Laundry Theresa Platform Sandal (originally $70) for just $45 at Nordstrom! You save $25!

9.Vince Camuto Ponte Ankle Pants

These designer bottoms have over 400 reviews, shoppers obsessed with their clean and slim fit, loving how easy they are to wear. And, you know, the fact that they’re Vince Camuto! That never hurts.

See it: Get the Vince Camuto Ponte Ankle Pants (originally $74) for just $49 at Nordstrom! You save $25!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

