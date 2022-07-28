Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We hate to say it, but the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is coming to an end. The last day of July marks the last day of the epic shopping event, which means time is almost up. The key word here, however, is “almost.”
There’s still time! We already covered some awesome celebrity favorites in the sale earlier on, but this time we want to concentrate solely on royalty. If a product or brand is approved by Duchess Kate and/or Meghan Markle, then we want in. Shop the deals below!
Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Duchess Kate has been a Ray-Ban fan for quite some time, and we know she especially loves a rectangular brown style. These sunnies will get you her look from the same brand — for 42% off!See it!
Get the Ray-Ban 55mm Rectangular Sunglasses (originally $172) for just $99.99 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
Nars Orgasm Blush
Back in her Suits days, Markle revealed her love for this blush. “I love NARS blush in Orgasm,” she said. “I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within.” During the sale, you can grab a duo at an exclusive value price!See it!
Get the NARS Orgasm Blush Duo ($64 value) for just $40 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
Monica Vinader Earrings
Kate has worn Monica Vinader jewelry time and time again — especially a pair of Siren earrings from the brand. She owns green, but you can grab this gorgeous pink/rose gold version only through the end of the sale!See it!
Get the Monica Vinader Siren Small Rose Quartz Drop Earrings (originally $295) for just $198 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
Madewell Tote
Markle carried around one of Madewell’s signature Transport Totes back during a royal tour in 2019. Now is your chance to grab the Antique Gold version, which has such a cute strap, for over $60 off!See it!
Get the Madewell Stripe Strap Transport Tote (originally $188) for just $125 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick
Markle allegedly loves Charlotte Tilbury lipstick, and it’s even been reported that she wore a shade for her engagement photos with Prince Harry. Luckily, this sale has an exclusive lip kit, featuring two types of lipstick and a lip pencil!See it!
Get the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit ($92 value) for just $59 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
Jo Malone Candles
Kate is such a big Jo Malone fan that it’s even been reported that she had Jo Malone candles made for her wedding to Prince William. Now that’s dedication. This set comes with two of the brand’s most popular scents!See it!
Get the Jo Malone London Home Candle Duo Set ($149 value) for just $98 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
Oribe Styling Products
When it comes to hair, we want to know all of Markle’s secrets. Luckily, she did once reveal that the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray added “a little extra bounce” to her hair. This set has it, plus the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo!See it!
Get the Oribe Magic Set ($97 value) for just $65 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
Looking for more? Shop the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!
