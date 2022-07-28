Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We hate to say it, but the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is coming to an end. The last day of July marks the last day of the epic shopping event, which means time is almost up. The key word here, however, is “almost.”

There’s still time! We already covered some awesome celebrity favorites in the sale earlier on, but this time we want to concentrate solely on royalty. If a product or brand is approved by Duchess Kate and/or Meghan Markle, then we want in. Shop the deals below!

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Duchess Kate has been a Ray-Ban fan for quite some time, and we know she especially loves a rectangular brown style. These sunnies will get you her look from the same brand — for 42% off!

Get the Ray-Ban 55mm Rectangular Sunglasses (originally $172) for just $99.99 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Nars Orgasm Blush

Back in her Suits days, Markle revealed her love for this blush. “I love NARS blush in Orgasm,” she said. “I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within.” During the sale, you can grab a duo at an exclusive value price!

Get the NARS Orgasm Blush Duo ($64 value) for just $40 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Monica Vinader Earrings

Kate has worn Monica Vinader jewelry time and time again — especially a pair of Siren earrings from the brand. She owns green, but you can grab this gorgeous pink/rose gold version only through the end of the sale!

Get the Monica Vinader Siren Small Rose Quartz Drop Earrings (originally $295) for just $198 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Madewell Tote

Markle carried around one of Madewell’s signature Transport Totes back during a royal tour in 2019. Now is your chance to grab the Antique Gold version, which has such a cute strap, for over $60 off!

Get the Madewell Stripe Strap Transport Tote (originally $188) for just $125 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick

Markle allegedly loves Charlotte Tilbury lipstick, and it’s even been reported that she wore a shade for her engagement photos with Prince Harry. Luckily, this sale has an exclusive lip kit, featuring two types of lipstick and a lip pencil!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit ($92 value) for just $59 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Jo Malone Candles

Kate is such a big Jo Malone fan that it’s even been reported that she had Jo Malone candles made for her wedding to Prince William. Now that’s dedication. This set comes with two of the brand’s most popular scents!

Get the Jo Malone London Home Candle Duo Set ($149 value) for just $98 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Oribe Styling Products

When it comes to hair, we want to know all of Markle’s secrets. Luckily, she did once reveal that the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray added “a little extra bounce” to her hair. This set has it, plus the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo!

Get the Oribe Magic Set ($97 value) for just $65 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!