Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s always one thing or another with our hair. One day it’s frizzy, the next day it’s lifeless. Split ends are always creeping in and volume is always dying down. We curl it and the curls fall straight, but when we straighten it, it starts to curl. Help!

There are so many different types of stressors that could be contributing to bad hair days, it can be hard to keep track. That’s why we don’t hold back when it comes to haircare. We want the best of the best. That doesn’t mean we don’t want it for a great price though! There are some incredible, exclusive deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Check out our faves below to target some of the most common hair concerns!

Best for Damage Repair and Protection

1. We adore this Briogeo Healthy Hair Wonders Set. Everything smells incredible. You get a deep conditioning mask, a leave-in spray, a moisture mask and a treatment oil. We discovered the brand through the Farewell Frizz spray and we never looked back — $75 value, now just $49!

2. This Oribe set — a brand beloved by celebrities including Meghan Markle — includes full- and travel-size bottles of the Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner — $136 value, now just $90!

3. We always love some botanical products in our beauty routine, and this Aveda set features two: a leave-in treatment and an intensive strengthening mask — $49 value, now just $33!

Best for Smoothing Out Frizz

4. It’s your entire hair care routine in one box. This Drybar set comes with a round blow dryer brush, three “liquid glass” smoothing products and a heat protectant spray — $214 value, now just $150!

5. This T3 styling iron isn’t only pretty — it claims to provide “frizz-free, one-pass results” — $150 value, now just $99.99!

Best for Defining Stubborn Curls

6. This limited-edition Satin Blush T3 curling iron is lightweight and has five heat settings for all different hair types and textures — $150 value, now just $99.99!

7. A little bit of pomade could work wonders for adding some texture and hold to your ‘do. Check out this Baxter of California duo — $46 value, now just $30!

8. This GHD curling iron is another top-notch tool, especially if you’re looking for bigger curls and soft waves — Originally $199, now just $133!

Best for Hydrating Dry Hair

9. Dry hair types, rejoice! This Bumble and Bumble Invisible Oil set features a protective primer specifically for dry and brittle hair, plus an oil mask that could keep hair moisturized for up to 72 hours — $56 value, now just $35!

10. This hydrating, four-piece MOROCCANOIL set features a key ingredient beloved by haircare experts everywhere: argan oil — $108 value, now just $73!

11. Reviewers say this creamy Kiehl’s Amino Acid Conditioner leaves their hair feeling “silky soft.” We’re glad it comes in such a big size — Originally $56, now just $37!

Best for Adding Volume and Fullness

12. Looking to add some body(-ody-ody) to your hair? Don’t miss this Living Proof set, featuring a volumizing shampoo, conditioner and spray — $88 value, now just $56!

13. If you feel like your hair is too thin, definitely check out this jumbo bottle of Jack Black thickening shampoo — $58 value, now just $40!

14. Keep your hair looking fabulous in photos on your next trip with this Sisley Paris set, featuring a travel-size shampoo, mask and volume spray!

Best for Giving Dull Hair Its Shine Back

15. This “shine-boosting” MOROCCANOIL set comes with the brand’s award-winning treatment and a travel-size hydrating mask — $66 value, now just $44!

16. Yes, your hair dryer could be majorly contributing to the dullness of your locks. This Bio Ionic speed dryer was actually created to keep hair vibrant through its use of natural volcanic mineral — Originally $295, now just $199!

17. This residue-free, jumbo Malin+Goetz peppermint shampoo targets both your hair and your scalp so hair can grow healthily and bright, minus all of the buildup — $75 value, now just $50!

Looking for more? Shop all haircare exclusives in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here and shop the entire rest of the sale here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!