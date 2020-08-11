Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a top destination for filling up your wardrobe with stylish new pieces from designer brands that are usually out of your budget. And the beauty section? Same deal. But there is one other section of the site you must check out before you, well, check out. The home section!

We constantly find ourselves in awe watching home makeovers on TV, whether Bobby Berk is totally transforming a once drab bedroom into a relaxing getaway on Queer Eye or a couple is screaming over their cozy new living room on Property Brothers. We always end up inspired. But when we go to make a few changes in our own home decor? Whew, those crazy-high prices nearly knock our hats off!

That’s why there’s no way we’re missing out on some of the home picks in the Nordstrom sale. We’re getting high-quality, ultra-cozy, never-want-to-leave-home type pieces with a seriously slashed price tag. Even just one little accent could change the look of an entire room. Not sure where to start? We’ve picked out some of our favorite deals below!

This Pom Pom Throw

Don’t you just want to snuggle up with this blanket all the way until sunrise (and beyond)? The alternating weave pattern was enough to convince Us that this blanket needed to be in our shopping bag, but the oversized, fluffy pom poms really solidified it as an unquestionable home essential!

Get the Pom Pom at Home Oulu Throw Blanket (originally $184) for just $120 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Reversible Rug

Not only is this rug reversible, with wide stripes on one side and narrow stripes on the other, but it can even function as either an indoor rug or an outdoor rug. Talk about versatility!

Get the Pom Pom at Home Veranda Reversible Stripe Rug (originally $195) for just $130 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Accent Pillow

We love the modern look of round throw pillows, and this one steps things up a notch with its heavenly looped fringe softness. Put it on a bed, a couch, a bench, a chair — anywhere!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Loop Fringe Round Accent Pillow (originally $78) for just $50 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Cooling Sheet Set

Everyone loves UGG boots and even blankets for their toasty, cozy warmth, but did you know the brand also made cooling sheets? Hot sleepers will love this crisp, wrinkle-resistant set, made to offer extra breathability while wicking away sweat to give you a good night’s sleep!

Get the UGG Alahna Cooling Percale Sheet Set (originally starting at $98) now starting at just $65 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Hand-Loomed Duvet Cover

More bedding? More bedding. This soft duvet cover is made of 100% cotton. We’re talking not only high-quality stuff here, but through-the-roof-quality stuff. The sky blue color is so gorgeous and calming too. Anyone else feeling so ready for a nap?

Get the Pom Pom at Home Henley Stripe Duvet Cover (originally starting at $310) now starting at just $206 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop other home deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!