Our Favorite Maxi Dress Deal in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

If you think it’s too late to shop for summer attire, we’re here to prove you wrong! We know that it may feel slightly late in the season to scoop up new clothes, but when you buy them on sale, it’s totally fair game. That’s why the timing couldn’t be better for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to roll around!

There are so many deals to score right now, and they include quite a few irresistible summer dresses. When you find a frock that’s as gorgeous as this Julia Jordan maxi, how could you not want to order it ASAP? Plus, when styled correctly, it will surely still be a hit as autumn approaches!

Get the Julia Jordan Floral Halter Neck Maxi Dress (originally $129) on sale with free shipping for just $77 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Let’s get one thing straight: This chiffon dress is absolutely stunning. We love how the muted mustard yellow shade looks beneath the brighter floral pattern, and the layers of chiffon can make anyone feel like a summertime goddess. While the design is flowy, it still cinches you at the waist with a matching fabric belt. The result? A seriously flattering silhouette! Meanwhile, the halter neckline is the cherry on top of this dress’ ultra-chic vibes.

As we noted, the colors of this dress will allow it to look great in the fall. At the moment, we suggest teaming it with strappy heels or sandals — but it will be just as elegant with ankle booties and your favorite leather jacket layered on top. Apple picking, anyone?

When shopping for dresses, it’s best to avoid pieces that are too trendy. You want to be able to return to your closet year after year and still feel a frock is relevant. Think of it as a fashion investment at an unbelievable price — that’s what the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is all about, after all. Your size might run out, so act fast if you want this dress to become a permanent fixture in your wardrobe!

