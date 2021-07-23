Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re using the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale as an opportunity to catch up on all of the trends we’ve been dying to try. One-shoulder tops, wide leg jeans, neon colors and, our top pick of the moment, shirt jackets — a.k.a. shackets. They’re the perfect type of piece for chilly summer nights and for transitioning into fall.

This is our chance to get a top-quality, highly-fashionable shirt jacket for a much lower price than usual, and we are not missing out. When we spotted this BB Dakota by Steve Madden shacket, we knew it was fate. We needed to buy it — and share it with you!

Get the BB Dakota by Steve Madden Eldridge Plaid Shirt Jacket (originally $149) for just $90 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

You’ll be saving about $60 on this shirt jacket if you buy it during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is no small amount of money to save. You could use that extra $60 to fill up your cart even more! You definitely need to be quick though. The sale may last for a while, but items tend to sell out fast, especially when they’re this good!

This shirt jacket has an oversized, longline fit. The hem reaches around mid-thigh and the shoulder seams are slightly dropped, giving it a slouchy feel. The soft material is covered in a camel plaid print, from collar to hem, and there are silvery snap buttons all the way down the placket so you can wear it open, closed or somewhere in between. There are snap buttons at the cuffs of the long sleeves too!

Another major bonus you get with this shirt jacket is the side seam pockets. Details like this are what make shackets such awesome pieces. You don’t need to layer up the way you might with a regular shirt!

This shirt jacket comes from BB Dakota by Steve Madden, a line that offers a “diverse line of smart, wearable pieces that never compromise on quality.” The line’s pieces are designed to be both “modern and timeless,” and we can see how this shacket fits right into that description!

Styling this shirt jacket is essentially as easy as slipping it on. As you can see, it looks fantastic with a simple white top and blue jeans, but you could also go dark with a black top, black jeans and booties or high-top sneakers. You could also wear it over a mini dress with wedges or block heels. Or how about going full-on comfy with a cozy jumpsuit or a tank and joggers? The list goes on!

Not your style? Shop more shirt jackets here and check out the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

