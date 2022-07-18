Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have a trip coming up? Maybe you’re heading to a tropical destination, taking a road trip to see family or renting a house for a weekend with your best friends. Regardless of your plans, one thing they all have in common is the need for a good travel bag!

A travel bag or duffel can be either a nice alternative to a bigger suitcase or a great addition in case you need more space. It’s a weekend essential that can do so much more, and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has some seriously awesome ones from top brands. Shop our picks below to save big for a limited time only!

This Longchamp Travel Bag

We’ll always love Longchamp. This spacious nylon tote will make the perfect companion for your carry-on suitcase, as the leather strap can be slid right onto the handle!

Get the Longchamp Large Le Pliage Neo Travel Bag (originally $255) for just $170 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Dagne Dover Travel Bag

Look at this beauty! This stylish, sustainable duffel would make a great gift for any traveler (including yourself). We love the details like the padded laptop sleeve and shoe/laundry bag!

Get the Dagne Dover 365 Large Landon Water Resistant Neoprene Carryall Duffel Bag (originally $200) for just $134 at Nordstrom for a limited time!



This Herschel Supply Co. Travel Bag

Herschel always has excellent backpacks and belt bags, so it only makes sense that the same goes for the brand’s travel bags. This Watercolor Flower duffel sets the vacay vibes from the start, and details like a shoe compartment and adjustable shoulder strap make it perfection!

Get the Herschel Supply Co. Novel Water Resistant Duffel Bag (originally $90) for just $53 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Mali + Lili Travel Bag

Elevate your travel style even further by opting for this vegan leather weekender. So sleek and chic! We love its structured barrel shape and we seriously adore the animal print details on the strap and interior!

Get the Mali + Lili Jamie Vegan Leather Weekend Bag (originally $128) for just $75 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Tumi Travel Bag

If you’re a big traveler and want to invest in a more expensive pick, this Tumi bag is the way to go. It actually comes with Tumi Tracer®, a system that helps you reunite with a lost or stolen bag using a one-of-a-kind 20-digit number!

Get the Tumi Voyageur Dumont Duffel Bag (originally $495) for just $345 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Looking for more? Check out other travel bags and luggage in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Not done shopping? See more of our product recommendations below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!