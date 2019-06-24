



What’s the one piece of clothing we all have in our closets? That’s easy! It’s leggings, of course! What’s the most comfortable? Leggings, again! How about the one piece of clothing we wish we could wear every day? You guessed it. Leggings. From long to cropped cuts, this easy-to-wear clothing item makes all of our closets complete and ranks number one in the most worn category.

We love wearing leggings, but we hate how difficult it is to find the right pair. So whether looking for The One or just looking for another comfy option to add to your vast legging collection, Nordstrom shoppers seem to completely obsessed with this top-rated pair!

See it: Grab a pair of the Beyond Yoga Midi High Waist Leggings for $97, available at Nordstrom!

The Beyond Yoga Midi High-Waist Leggings are the perfect pair of leggings, according to so many reviewers, at least! Aside from our own opinions, who else’s opinion can we trust just as much when online shopping? The reviewers, of course! Those anonymous, unbiased voices would never lead Us in the wrong direction when we’re wondering if something lives up to the hype. So, when we saw that so many of them were raving over this pair? Of course, we had to trust their instincts!

One of the most beloved features amongst the fans was the five fabulous shades to select from! The color choices seemed to rank amongst most everyone’s favorite part since there’s more than plain black. There’s Black-Pink Lei, Blue Crush-Sky Blue, Darkest Night, Scarlet-Sun Sienna and Tierra Leather Earth! We love that this assortment of colors strays away from the traditional black and looks to break everyone out of their comfort zones. From turquoise to maple-browns, we’re loving each and every single shade!

What’s even more flattering than the colors? The actual fit of these leggings. These workout-ready leggings feature an ultra-flattering high-waisted top that helps to smooth, add support and show just the right amount of skin when paired with a sports bra!

These leggings continue to work their magic with figure-slimming knit. So many reviewers were left speechless over how flattering it looked on any body type or frame! So many of them claimed that the “thicker” material was what really made all the difference unlike many see-through and flimsy materials that end up being unflattering.

One reviewer actually claimed there is no other pair of leggings on the market that can even compare to how great these Beyond Yoga ones are. The shopper said this pair of leggings feels “like air” and are worth every last penny. Another reviewer said everyone should do themselves a favor and pick up a pair — or multiple pairs, as many of them did.

From HIIT classes to yoga and all the errands in-between, it’s the perfect pair to wear anywhere. These leggings will seamlessly style with any T-shirt and sneaker as easily as it will with any little black bootie and sweater! In fact, these leggings left so many reviewers believing that “perfection does exist” right here in this pair.

