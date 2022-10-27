15 On-Trend Pieces for Fall on Major Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall is in full effect, but our wardrobe still isn’t quite there yet! We need more pieces to perfect our fall closet, and we need them now. But…is it okay if we also grab them while they’re on sale?

Of course! Nordstrom has plenty of fashionable fall finds marked down right now, including ultra-trendy items specifically to suit fall 2022. Shop our picks below!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Another fall, another season of faux-leather jackets. They just keep getting better and better, as evidenced by this BLANKNYC moto jacket — originally $98, now $49!

2. We Also Love: Shackets are 100% still in style. This Thread & Supply shirt jacket is irresistible with its cozy fleece and fun colors — originally $49, now starting at $36!

3. We Can’t Forget: The mixed-media design of this Sam Edelman coat is totally eye-catching. A great pick for ultra-chilly days!

4. In-Vested: Sweater vests are very much making another comeback for this fall. This BP. cable-knit vest will be a handy layering piece — originally $49, now starting at $20!

5. Cozy Crew: Color-blocking has been popular for a while now, but the asymmetrical design of this Topshop crew-neck sweater is what makes it stand out for 2022 — originally $69, now $45!

6. So Slouchy: Love the slouchy, oversized look? Elevate it with this Free People Marlie pullover — originally $108, now $65!

7. Smooth as Silk: This Reformation blouse is made with 100% real silk, and its flattering ruching makes it a must-have for Us — originally $168, now $118!

8. Blazer Babe: Blazers are not just for the office! Wear this Good American blazer with jeans, mini dresses and more — originally $159, now starting at just $70!

9. Jean Queen: The wider the jeans, the better. These Paige wide leg jeans are more than worth the splurge, especially on sale — originally $249, now $199!

10. High-Pile Heaven: Doesn’t it make you so happy when cozy pieces align with cute trends? This The North Face fleece pullover is a cold weather essential — originally $89, now $53!

11. Croc Boss: This croc-embossed Halogen pencil skirt will make you feel like a million bucks — originally $99, now $59!

12. Layer Up: The layered design of this Free People thermal top is too cool, as is the space-dye coloring — originally $68, now $41!

13. For Special Occasions: Winter wedding? Fancy date night? Check out this long-sleeve Shona Joy cocktail dress — originally $320, now starting at $224!

14. Dreamy Denim: Your everyday style is about to level up with the help of this Roxy collared denim shirt — originally $56, now $22!

15. Last but Not Least: How adorable are the smiling flower appliqués on this Smiley x By Samii Ryan hoodie? We love, love, love — originally $88, now $53!

