This Nordstrom Shopper Favorite Dress Is on Sale for 40% Off Right Now





Mornings are tough! From what to wear or how to wear it, most of us are looking for a simple yet stylish solution to help smooth out the process. The easiest way to do it? A dress, of course! It’s the universally flattering and easy-to-wear silhouette that’s always in style.

We love all dress styles but one of our favorites is a great mididress. It can easily be dressed up or down with just a few quick changes and somehow feels so comfy. Plus, we know we’ll always look great, too! So when we saw this dress on sale, we knew it was the one we needed to add to our closet!

See it: Grab the Sam Edelman Vintage Floral Midi Dress (originally $148) now with prices starting at $89, available at Nordstrom!

The power of the dress? It’s real of course! It’s by far one of the most comfortable pieces anyone can slip into anytime and wear anywhere. Plus, it’s so beyond chic. It can easily work with just about any shoe in our closet like sandals, wedges and even block heels. So, that’s why we’re majorly obsessing over the Sam Edelman Vintage Floral Midi Dress.

The beautiful floral motif is classic, with a bright mix of violet, lavender, light blue and green throughout. It’s vintage-inspired but will look so brand new no matter how we choose to wear it. It’s perfect for the spring and summer seasons when we’re looking for an option that is both comfortable and chic. It can be worn with a flat shoe for a casual outing or with a higher heel for a fancier occasion.

This dress is labeled a midi, but it has an extremely flattering longer length that’s much closer to a maxi. It hits right above the ankles to show off our shoes and make a long walk on the beach that much easier. There’s also a side slit to make it extra flowy.

We love that the front has a delicate V-neck but the back does, too! The surplice back opens it up to show a little bit of skin in a modest way. Don’t want to show any extra skin? Pair this with a denim jean jacket or any cardigan sweater.

Aside from the gorgeous floral pattern, shoppers loved that this dress was so flattering on their bodies. One reviewer wrote that the dress perfectly grazed their body and fit really nicely in their true size. Another shopper who bought this dress for a destination wedding said they were loaded with compliments.

Several reviewers mentioned a detail we didn’t even notice upon first glance. These shoppers especially loved the added bonus of little pearl buttons on the bottom side of this dress.

Now is the time to grab this dress since it’s on sale for 40% off so don’t wait and add to your cart ASAP!

