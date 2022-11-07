11 of the Best Handbag Deals to Nab From Nordstrom Before Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that it’s November, we only have one thing on our mind: shopping. Sure, we love a good Thanksgiving dinner, but we’re thinking about Black Friday the whole time, pausing between servings of stuffing to jot down another must-have deal in our Notes app so we don’t forget. We can hardly wait!

And maybe we shouldn’t. Why wait when Nordstrom has already launched its Holiday Deals lasting through November 29? You can start shopping Black Friday-worthy deals right now — before they sell out on (or before) the actual shopping holiday. So, what do you say? Let’s grab you (or a lucky loved one) a new handbag on sale. We’ve picked out 11 deals from our favorite designers and brands, starting from under $30!

This Kate Spade Bag

We’re starting you off with this versatile, timeless Kate spade Knott Color-Block Satchel because we don’t think it’s going to be in stock for long with a deal with this good. Say hello to your new everyday bag!

Was $348 On Sale: $209 You Save 40% See it!

This Topshop Bag

Looking for something seriously affordable that works perfectly for cold weather? Take a cue from your favorite coat and grab this puffy Topshop Nyla Quilted Tote Bag. Its oversized silhouette makes it great for fitting all of your daily essentials and so much more!

Was $41 On Sale: $29 You Save 29% See it!

This Tory Burch Bag

The golden T logo hardware and the channel quilted leather give this Tory Burch Kira Camera Bag an undeniably aura of luxury. This can be your special events bag — but it can totally be an everyday go-to as well!

Was $498 On Sale: $349 You Save 30% See it!

This Madewell Bag

This Madewell Transport Saddlebag may not look super roomy on the outside — but looks can be deceiving! You could even fit a tablet into this fine leather find!

Was $158 On Sale: $85 You Save 46% See it!

This Longchamp Bag

This Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Leather Tote is a dream for weekend getaways or ultra-busy days. We adore the brand’s nylon styles, but this is the upgrade of all upgrades!

Was $565 On Sale: $340 You Save 40% See it!

This Vince Camuto Bag

Obsessed with the baguette trend? Same. This white Vince Camuto Evlyn Leather Baguette Bag is going to earn you so many compliments thanks to its trendy shape and cool details like the twisted, knotted handle!

Was $128 On Sale: $77 You Save 40% See it!

This Michael Kors Bag

This convertible Michael Kors Greenwich Crossbody Bag is a true blue and white beauty. The turnlock closure and subtle monogram pattern work beautifully with the leather flap and strap!

Was $298 On Sale: $179 You Save 40% See it!

This Aldo Bag

Here’s a find now under $50 that looks so much more expensive than it is. The mixed-design style and the chain trim make this Aldo Wovgreenwald Faux Leather Crossbody Bag a head-turner!

Was $70 On Sale: $49 You Save 30% See it!

This Rebecca Minkoff Bag

Combining black woven straw, leather and silver-tone hardware was a genius move with this Rebecca Minkoff Edie Bucket Bag. Even the squared-off shape is irresistible!

Was $298 On Sale: $179 You Save 40% See it!

This Coach Bag

Looking for a good carryall bag? Check out this coach Signature Canvas Spin Tote. You’ll bring this to work, to play, on trips and beyond!

Was $295 On Sale: $207 You Save 30% See it!

This Moschino Bag

Want to go big on something extra fancy? You can literally save over $400 on this Moschino Python Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag right now. And it’s such a stunner!

Was $1,050 On Sale: $630 You Save 40% See it!

