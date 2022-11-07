11 of the Best Handbag Deals to Nab From Nordstrom Before Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Now that it’s November, we only have one thing on our mind: shopping. Sure, we love a good Thanksgiving dinner, but we’re thinking about Black Friday the whole time, pausing between servings of stuffing to jot down another must-have deal in our Notes app so we don’t forget. We can hardly wait!
And maybe we shouldn’t. Why wait when Nordstrom has already launched its Holiday Deals lasting through November 29? You can start shopping Black Friday-worthy deals right now — before they sell out on (or before) the actual shopping holiday. So, what do you say? Let’s grab you (or a lucky loved one) a new handbag on sale. We’ve picked out 11 deals from our favorite designers and brands, starting from under $30!
This Kate Spade Bag
We’re starting you off with this versatile, timeless Kate spade Knott Color-Block Satchel because we don’t think it’s going to be in stock for long with a deal with this good. Say hello to your new everyday bag!
This Topshop Bag
Looking for something seriously affordable that works perfectly for cold weather? Take a cue from your favorite coat and grab this puffy Topshop Nyla Quilted Tote Bag. Its oversized silhouette makes it great for fitting all of your daily essentials and so much more!
This Tory Burch Bag
The golden T logo hardware and the channel quilted leather give this Tory Burch Kira Camera Bag an undeniably aura of luxury. This can be your special events bag — but it can totally be an everyday go-to as well!
This Madewell Bag
This Madewell Transport Saddlebag may not look super roomy on the outside — but looks can be deceiving! You could even fit a tablet into this fine leather find!
This Longchamp Bag
This Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Leather Tote is a dream for weekend getaways or ultra-busy days. We adore the brand’s nylon styles, but this is the upgrade of all upgrades!
This Vince Camuto Bag
Obsessed with the baguette trend? Same. This white Vince Camuto Evlyn Leather Baguette Bag is going to earn you so many compliments thanks to its trendy shape and cool details like the twisted, knotted handle!
This Michael Kors Bag
This convertible Michael Kors Greenwich Crossbody Bag is a true blue and white beauty. The turnlock closure and subtle monogram pattern work beautifully with the leather flap and strap!
This Aldo Bag
Here’s a find now under $50 that looks so much more expensive than it is. The mixed-design style and the chain trim make this Aldo Wovgreenwald Faux Leather Crossbody Bag a head-turner!
This Rebecca Minkoff Bag
Combining black woven straw, leather and silver-tone hardware was a genius move with this Rebecca Minkoff Edie Bucket Bag. Even the squared-off shape is irresistible!
This Coach Bag
Looking for a good carryall bag? Check out this coach Signature Canvas Spin Tote. You’ll bring this to work, to play, on trips and beyond!
This Moschino Bag
Want to go big on something extra fancy? You can literally save over $400 on this Moschino Python Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag right now. And it’s such a stunner!
