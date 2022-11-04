Just In! 21 of the Best Nordstrom Holiday Fashion Deals Up to 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It looks like Black Friday prices are dropping early this year! The Nordstrom Holiday Deals have arrived, meaning you can score up to 60% off on top categories for a limited time. Our first stop? Fashion!

Shopping early for the holidays is always smart if you don’t want to deal with sizes selling out and potentially delayed shipping. Even if you’re not grabbing a gift for someone else, no one likes waiting on packages for themselves either! So, let’s do this: See our top picks from fashion categories on sale below — starting with our favorite Nordstrom Holiday Deal, period!

Our Absolute Favorite: Cozy babes, rise up! You know any time there’s a sale on Barefoot Dreams, we need to do some serious shopping. We cannot miss this chance to grab the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan on sale. This sweater has nearly 4,000 reviews and counting!

20 Best Nordstrom 2022 Holiday Fashion Deals

1. Up to 60% Off Joggers and Sweatpants

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re looking to get comfy or go on that elusive early morning jog before work, we highly recommend adding these sustainable Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers to your bag!

2. Up to 60% Off Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Once you put on this Topshop Ribbed Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, you’re not going to want to take it off until spring — or maybe even summer!

3. Up to 60% Off Coats

Our Absolute Favorite: if you’re worried about a cold winter, you’re definitely going to want to add this The North Face Miss Metro II Parka to your collection. It’s insulated with 550-fill goose down!

4. Up to 60% Off Robes

Our Absolute Favorite: The waffle pattern on this Nordstrom Modern Waffle Robe is perfect for keeping comfy without overheating. It’s made of 100% cotton!

5. Up to 60% Off Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: The flow of a silky slip skirt but with a flattering twist — literally — this WAYF Inez Satin Midi Skirt is a must-buy for Us. On sale in multiple colors!

6. Up to 60% Off T-Shirts

Our Absolute Favorite: Swap out a normal tee for this Good American Ruched Side Cotton-T-Shirt for a flattering take on a classic garment!

7. Up to 60% Off Sweatshirts

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re loving this Caslon Stars Embellished Sweatshirt for one of your holiday outfits this year. Maybe even for the holiday card!

8. Up to 60% Off Bras

Our Absolute Favorite: Buttery soft, invisible under clothing, available in numerous colors — what more could we ask for from this True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette?

9. Up to 60% Off Bodysuits

Our Absolute Favorite: This Open Edit Rib Camisole Bodysuit is very much on trend with its corset-style seaming and stretchy ribbed fabric!

10. Up to 60% Off Jumpsuits and Rompers

Our Absolute Favorite: We love how this gauzy Topshop Short Sleeve Straight Leg Jumpsuit has a relaxed fit but can still be cinched at the waist with the drawstring!

11. Up to 60% Off Pants

Our Absolute Favorite: Comfy but with a chic silhouette, these Treasure & Bond Wide Leg Knit Pants are likely become your favorite pair for both indoors and out!

12. Up to 60% Off Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: The only thing better than a pair of high-quality, sustainable leggings on sale? These Girlfriend Collective Pocket Crop Leggings on sale. Yes, that says pocket!

13. Up to 60% Off Sleep Sets

Our Absolute Favorite: These ultra-soft jersey BP. Sleepy Head Pajamas feature an adorable dainty fruit print all over. Truly a must for “sweet” dreams!

14. Up to 60% Off Handbags

Our Absolute Favorite: A true designer beauty! This Vince Camuto Chlor Leather Crossbody has a braided top handle and a detachable long strap so you can wear it multiple ways!

15. Up to 60% Off Sunglasses

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll wear these Coach 57mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses all year round, so you might as well grab them now while they’re on sale!

16. Up to 60% Off Hats

Our Absolute Favorite: Get the look of a baseball cap but with the coziness of a warmer style with this Treasure & Bond Brushed Baseball Cap, made with a lovely wool blend!

17. Up to 60% Off Belts

Our Absolute Favorite: Simply adding this Nordstrom Oversize Buckle Leather Belt to an outfit can majorly elevate your look. Dress it up or down!

18. Up to 60% Off Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: These Nordstrom Miller 2 Water Resistant Boots will come in major handy during fall showers, but you’ll love wearing them on rain-free days too!

19. Up to 60% Off Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: Say hello to your new everyday shoes! These leather ECCO Street Lite Retro Sneakers have an anatomically-shaped footbed for comfort and a cool design to level up your street style!

20. Up to 60% Off Slippers

Our Absolute Favorite: So much fuzziness! These BP. Fawn Adjustable Faux-Fur Slippers feel like slipping your feet into a little slice of heaven!

