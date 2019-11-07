Upgrade Your Winter Wardrobe With 2 for $24 Nordstrom Tights!





Where has the year gone? It truly feels like 2019 started a month or so ago — but in reality, it’s already November! We can’t believe that the year is almost over, and that notion can only mean one thing: winter is coming.

The bitter cold is definitely on the horizon — whether we like it or not. Sadly, even when the temperatures drop to freezing lows, most of Us still have obligations we need to fulfill. Though we wish that we could just stay at home and feel cozy all day, real life prevents that from happening. In preparation for the upcoming frigid season, we strongly suggest that you take advantage of this offer to stock up on high quality opaque tights — for a fraction of their price!

Get the Opaque Control Top Tights for $15, or buy 2 for $24, available at Nordstrom!

Nordstrom is seriously helping everyone out by saving money on their Opaque Control Top Tights. Normally they cost $15 a piece, but if you buy two you will get both for just $24. If you get two pairs then you’ll save $3 off each one — or $6 total. Every little bit of saving counts, and let’s be honest — it’s not like we can buy just one pair of these amazing tights anyway.

These tights are ideal for so many reasons and they can be incredibly useful — specifically around this time of year. For starters, right now you can throw on a pair and continue to rock your favorite dresses for the fall, even if it’s too chilly to go bare-legged. These tights come in seven different colors to choose from so that you can mix and match with all of your go-to looks. This way, you won’t have to eliminate a whole section of clothing in your closet just because temperatures are dropping.

And when winter is upon Us, tights are a great way to keep you even warmer out in the cold when wearing pants and jeans. The bottoms that we wear to work aren’t necessarily designed to brave freezing temperatures. Denim especially doesn’t do well in the cold, because jeans often stiffen up due to the breathability of cotton — exposing our legs to blustery winds.

The solution to this dilemma is to just throw on a pair of tights under whatever pants your wearing, and you’re sure to keep warm when stepping outside. And if you get too warm whenever you’re indoors again, tights are compact and easy enough to just take remove and throw on again prior to braving the great outdoors. These Opaque Control Top Tights are also designed to accentuate and boost confidence when they’re on. Get to it and stock up for the upcoming winter season right now!

