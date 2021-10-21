Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cold weather is slowly creeping in, and winter is on the horizon. You know what that means — bring on the cozy clothing! It’s almost time to bundle up in our longest layers so we can shield ourselves from the snow. But staying warm at night is not so easy. Even with multiple blankets for insulation, we still manage to feel chilly without the proper pajamas. Year after year, we’ve been searching the shelves for toasty tops and bottoms we can wear to bed.

The hunt is finally over: Get ready to snuggle in the softest sleepwear! We found the perfect PJs that you can rock in any season. This lovely long-sleeve set from Nordstrom also makes a great gift for the holidays! Does anyone else dress in matching pajamas with their family — or is that just Us?

Get a good night’s sleep in these Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas. As Dua Lipa sings in her hit song “Levitating”: “I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight.” These Moonlight Pajamas are our starlight too. The menswear-inspired pajama top features a flattering swing silhouette and contrast piping, and the classic cut is complete with a notch collar and front button closure. You could even pull off this trendy top out of the house! And the fluid pants are pull-on style for added comfort.

Finding the elusive balance between staying warm without overheating is a tricky task, but these Moonlight Pajamas pass the test. The long sleeves provide extra insulation and the pants are long enough for even the tallest sleepers. No more dozing in an old oversized T-shirt! This flattering sleepwear set is also super flattering — many shoppers claim that these PJs are the “perfect fit.” Plus, you have nine different pattern options to choose from: Black, Grey Heather, Brown Animal Print, Blue Wave, Navy Peacoat, Blue Tropics, Ivory Animal Print, Blue Air and Pink Brushed Floral.

This top-rated pajama set is a Nordstrom fan-favorite! “Soft and luxurious, this flattering pajama set is bound to be your favorite as it is mine,” one satisfied shopper said. “Planning to purchase a third pair.” Another customer echoed that sentiment: “These are the softest, dreamiest set of pjs I have ever owned. I loved them so much I ordered a second pair and have been wearing them non-stop!”

This five-star review proclaimed: “These are the softest pajamas I’ve ever worn, fit true to size and don’t shrink when I put them in the dryer each time.” It’s a holiday miracle! And one sincere shopper shared, “These PJs, as silly as it may sound, have becoming a sanctuary for me once returning home. I am able to experience complete comfort and relaxation while wearing these PJs. This is my second pair, but definitely will not be my last!” Stay cozy all year long in these magical Moonlight Pajamas.

