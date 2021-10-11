Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We hope ribbed clothing will be a part of our lives forever. And while we can’t picture it ever going away, we still want to play it safe by collecting as many chic pieces as possible. Ribbed knits are stretchy and cozy, flattering and cute — they’re simply everything to Us!

Luckily, Nordstrom has plenty of ribbed clothing to spare. Not only are there plenty of choices on the store’s site in general, but hundreds of them are on sale! Tops, dresses, pants, skirts, bras…the list goes on. Some sizes are selling fast though, so we can’t wait too long to claim our faves. Here are nine we know we’re adding to our cart!

These Ribbed Pants

‘Tis the season to wear ribbed pants! These splatter-dye beauties feel like PJs, but they’ll earn you so many compliments and seriously hug (and accentuate) your curves!

Get the Cotton Citizen Ibiza Rib Knit Stretch Cotton Pants (originally $175) for just $70 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Ribbed Crop Bra Top

Athleisure just got an upgrade thanks to this high-neck bra top and its cutaway shoulders. Wear with leggings or even a high-rise, flowy skirt!

Get the Onzie High Neck Crop Bra Top (originally $52) for just $25 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Ribbed Short-Sleeve Dress

The curly hem of this striped mini dress is all kinds of cute, as are the buttons down the front and the pretty color options. Such a casual staple!

Get the Vero Moda Aria Stripe Short Sleeve Rib Dress (originally $49) for just $21 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan

With dropped shoulders and a relaxed fit, this simple cardigan is all about effortless elegance, whether you’re having a lazy Sunday or going out with friends!

Get the 4th & Reckless Tara Ribbed Cardigan (originally $45) for just $27 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Ribbed Tie-Dye Bodysuit

A ribbed bodysuit is our favorite kind, as others can often feel too tight. This one is soft and stretchy though, and it would look great with anything from wide leg jeans to a flouncy skirt!

Get the C & C California Bella Tie Dye Rib Tank Bodysuit (originally $58) for just $38 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater

The stretchy rib and brushed fabric of this sweater work together with a slouchy neckline and dropped shoulders to create one of the coziest pieces on the planet. The neutral color-block design is also amazing — and versatile!

Get the Karen Kane Ribbed Colorblock Turtleneck (originally $98) for just $74 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Ribbed Sweaterdress

Ready to turn heads? This cutout sweaterdress is going to secure you as the center of attention of any room you enter!

Get the WAYF Cliftong Cutout Long Sleeve Rib Sweater Dress (originally $88) for just $50 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Ribbed Tunic Top

Go designer with this long, jersey tunic top, featuring high slits and a bateau neckline. It comes with a matching skinny tie belt too you can wear or remove at any time!

Get the Max Mara Leisure Bacco Rib Jersey Tunic Top (originally $285) for just $114 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Ribbed Boxy Tee

Here comes your new favorite everyday tee! We love how its orange coral color is great for both fall and summer!

Get the BP. Split Neck Ribbed T-Shirt (originally $29) for just $15 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop other ribbed pieces on sale at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!