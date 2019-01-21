Let’s be honest, there is no such thing as having too many bags! From clutches and crossbody bags to totes, we love them all. If you’re ready to add another fabulous find to your arsenal, our reversible faux leather pick will tie virtually any look together.

The Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet is the all-in-one tote your closet needs! A super soft leather construction flips seamlessly inside and out to match your look for the day. Its matching wristlet also elevates your style for any event you don’t want to schlep a giant tote to. Great for keeping you organized while on the go, this bag will hold your makeup and other essentials, all while making a statement.

Nordstrom reviewers can’t get enough of the tote. Many shoppers shared how this bag is great for commuting, while others raved about how it looks more expensive than it actually is.

Available in two colors, including cognac and black, the tote is designed to match any outfit it’s paired with. Playing well with your casual ensembles and beyond, this bag will become a staple accessory.

The best part, however, is the price. At only $49 it’s great to know that you don’t have to make a dent in your wallet to score a fabulous find!

Shop Now: Grab the Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote and Wristlet for only $49 at Nordstrom.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!