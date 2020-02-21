We Hand-Picked the Comfiest Items in Nordstrom’s Winter Sale

Nordstrom’s Winter Sale is here and it’s everything! Though there are plenty of pieces to stock up on, we’re most excited to splurge in the cozy and comfy department. After all, we truly live our best lives when we’re decked out in luxe loungewear.

We’ve selected our absolute favorite items that are majorly marked down right now. The one thing they all have in common? Their texture. From plush blankets to pajama sets, these are the softest selections on sale right now — and they’re bound to fly off the shelves fast!

This Inviting Robe

After a long day at work, there’s nothing more that we’d like to do than wrap ourselves up in this dreamy robe.

Get the UGG Duffield II Robe (originally $138) on sale for just $76, available at Nordstrom!

These Matching PJs

We have a feeling that our dreams will be a little bit sweeter if we’re sleeping in this adorable set! We love the blush cat print option, but there are also lipstick print and llama print sets as well. Swoon!

Get the PJ Salvage Print Flannel Pajama (originally $62) on sale for just $37, available at Nordstrom!

This Bestselling Cardigan

Over 3,000 Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with this open-front cardigan. It makes for great loungewear, and can also be worn for a casual brunch date!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan (originally $116) on sale for just $78, available at Nordstrom!

This Oversized Sweater

Oversized items are naturally the most comfortable —and an oversized sweater is simply the best. We love this turtleneck version from Topshop in all its slouchy glory!

Get the Topshop Supersoft Wide Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater (originally $75) on sale for just $38, available at Nordstrom!

These Lightweight Sweatpants

These thin lounge pants perfect for a night filled with Netflix and ice cream. They’re perfectly loose-fitting and as relaxing as can be!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Pants (originally $119) on sale for just $59, available at Nordstrom!

This Stylish Sweater

This ever-so-soft and chic V-neck sweater can easily be dressed up or down, so you’ll feel your comfiest no matter where you choose to wear it!

Get the Topshop V-Neck Sweater (originally $68) on sale for just $34, available at Nordstrom!

This Thick Throw Blanket

This luxurious blanket adds extra warmth to your bedding setup, or works well as a companion for when you’re curled up on the couch!

Get the Treasure & Bond Jersey Rope Throw Blanket (originally $99) on sale for just $49, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re shopping for? Check out all of the best markdowns during Nordstrom’s Winter Sale here!

