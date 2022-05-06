Nordstrom Has So Many Zella Pieces on Major Sale Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love Nordstrom. So many designer fashion finds, luxury beauty picks and incredible sales all year long — but can we take a moment to appreciate the Nordstrom Made brands too? Zella, specifically, is such an amazing activewear brand, exclusive to Nordstrom, that has Us going back over and over again.

Whether you’re a big Zella fan or new to the brand, this is the time to shop, because there are so many deals right now on comfy picks and athletic essentials. We’ve picked out five of our favorites below to get you started!

This Racerback Bra

This longline bra’s celestial serpent print really speaks for itself, so all we have to say is, “wow.” Shoppers, however, say they’ve been “complimented many times” on it and that it “fits like a glove”!

Get the Zella Live In Racerback Bra (originally $49) for just $34 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

These Flare Pants

The yoga pants look is back and better (and cozier) than ever! These high-rise, fleece-lined pants are truly the epitome of cute comfort. That Purple Nectar shade is gorgeous too!

Get the Zella Cozy Perform Flare High Waist Pants (originally $69) for just $48 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Hoodie Dress

This is definitely the type of piece we’d put on and never want to take off. A roomy sweatshirt dress with a hood and cotton-blend fabric? On sale in a shade that works throughout the seasons? Add to bag!

Get the Zella Cara Fleece Hoodie Dress (originally $75) now starting at just $50 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

These Leggings

We firmly believe that everyone needs a pair of Zella leggings in their life. This compressive pair is moisture-wicking, has a dig-free waistband and uses flatlock seaming to prevent irritation. We love that 7/8 length too!

Get the Zella Studio Lite Flex High Waist 7/8 Leggings (originally $65) now starting at just $45 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

These Joggers

Remember how wet-look leggings were such a game-changer? Time for a pair of wet-look joggers! They’re relaxed and comfy like sweats but can totally be taken from day to night thanks to their elevated texture and appearance!

Get the Zella Liquid Stretch Joggers (originally $79) for just $55 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

