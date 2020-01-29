The Fuzziest North Face Jacket Ever Is 30% Off at Nordstrom

We can’t get enough of fuzzy jackets — seriously. Cozy clothes have been the toast of the street-style scene lately, and we’re hoping that the fashion fleece sticks around for a bit. It’s just so fabulous!

Every brand is getting in on the action — even some of our favorites that we wouldn’t necessarily expect, like The North Face. Sure, we love their top-of-the-line outdoor gear and incredible jackets, but didn’t necessarily expect to see one of these trendy jackets in the legendary label’s recent drops.

Get The North Face Furry Fleece Hooded Jacket (originally $110) on sale for just $77, available at Nordstrom!

We are absolutely loving The North Face Furry Fleece Hooded Jacket, and what we’re most obsessed with is the price! It’s on sale right now for 30% off and it’s truly a deal that we can’t resist. This hooded jacket is incredibly versatile — you can take it on a camping trip or just lounge around in it at home. It’s fashionable enough to wear with a cute outfit, yet functional to keep you warm on cold days out.

This North Face jacket comes in three different neutral colors to choose from. We’re crushing on all of them, but our top pick is the classic black number. You can never go wrong with this sleek shade — after all, anything can look chic when it’s teamed with black!

This jacket is made from a high-pile fleece material that gives the illusion that it’s made from a fuzzy fur. It comes with an attached hood that can keep your head warm if it’s extra chilly out. It has a zip-front closure and two pockets that are secured with zippers as well. The collar of this jacket also stands up high that can give some extra protection for your neck.

This ultra-soft jacket from North Face is nothing short of a winner. We can see ourselves getting major use out of it, and we know that it will stay on constant rotation for many seasons to come. And with this discounted price, we can’t seem to find a reason not to add it to our carts right now. You truly cannot go wrong with this stellar jacket, so let’s shop away!

