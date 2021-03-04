Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Going nude can be so fun! We don’t mean literally here. Rather than stripping clothing off, we’re talking about putting it on — but going for that minimal, second-skin type of look. A nude or illusion top can be great for many reasons. You could use it as a neutral to support other pieces in your look, or, if you start playing with different textures or patterns, it could create a unique look of its own — one that will have onlookers doing double takes!

Nude and semi-nude tops come in many forms, from clubwear to officewear. We wanted to cover pretty much every category out there, which is why we’ve rounded up 21 of our favorites — all available on Amazon!

21 of the Best Nude and Illusion Mesh Tops on Amazon

Patterned Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This sheer SweatyRocks top‘s celestial print gives us total Instagram influencer vibes!

2. We Also Love: This floral top is another winner from SweatyRocks that isn’t sheer, but is nude in color!

3. We Also Love: This mesh MANGOPOP top is a glittery delight and comes in a dark brown nude!

Solid Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This GRACE KARIN top is sheer but also nude in color, making it extra versatile!

5. We Also Love: This top-rated LOLONG tank can be worn on its own or as a first layer for so many looks!

6. We Also Love: When the temperature dips, this NIKIBIKI nude turtleneck is a fantastic choice!

Professional Tops

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This Belle Poque top is so cute with its oversized bow, we’d wear it in and out of the office!

8. We Also Love: The Coffee Brown version of this Milumia collared top could be such a chic nude work shirt!

9. We Also Love: This Maolijer button-up has a longer, looser fit than other tops, but it still keeps things professional!

Lace Tops

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Part cami, part dress, this Hawiton top has an attached lace skirt for advanced layering!

11. We Also Love: It’s hard to imagine a more powerful fashion statement than this high-low PRETTYGARDEN illusion top!

12. We Also Love: This sheer Zeagoo top would look amazing with a pretty bralette underneath and a blazer on top!

Boho Tops

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This off-the-shoulder LuckyMore top drapes like a dream!

14. We Also Love: This ELESOL peasant blouse gives us period piece vibes and we’re here for it!

15. We Also Love: This Saodimallsu crotchet sweater top is what boho-chic is truly all about!

Undershirts

16. Our Absolute Favorite: These Amazon Essentials tanks are the perfect basics!

17. We Also Love: This cropped layering HT HALFTEE tank is great for wearing under overalls or dresses!

18. We Also Love: Wearing a racerback top? This Kurve cami will slip right under without showing straps!

Bodysuits

19. Our Absolute Favorite: A bodysuit sometimes more in handy than a regular top, and this popular mesh SEBOWEL pick is our choice!

20. We Also Love: For an opaque bodysuit with an alluring neckline, this BelleLovin bodysuit is the winner!

21. We Also Love: This American Apparel singlet reaches down to mid-thigh, so you can totally rock it on its own under an oversized denim or leather jacket!

